ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Majority of Pregnant U.S. Women Were Already in Poor Health: Study

gladstonedispatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajority of Pregnant U.S. Women Were Already in Poor Health: Study....

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Standard-Examiner

Study suggests COVID-19 heightens risks for pregnant women

SALT LAKE CITY — Women infected with the coronavirus during pregnancy are nearly 40% more likely to suffer critical complications or die compared to those not infected with the virus. Those findings, published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, come from a nationwide study led by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WYFF4.com

CDC study shows effect COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women has on babies

GREENVILLE, S.C. — In a new report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 vaccine can help prevent hospitalization of infants under six months old. South Carolina DHEC is encouraging pregnant mothers to get vaccinated to protect themselves as well as their babies. A CDC study...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthday News
ABC4

U of U Health discusses COVID-19 and pregnant and postpartum women

(ABC4) – University of Utah Health led a nationwide study that found COVID-19 to be linked to major health complications during pregnancy. The study is critical to understanding the impact of COVID-19 infection to at-risk groups. Watch the lead researcher of the study at U of U Health, Torri Metz, MD, discuss above. Dr. Metz […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
tctmd.com

Poor Prepregnancy Cardiometabolic Health Observed Across the US

More than half of women who gave birth in the United States in 2019 had poor cardiometabolic health, and temporal trends suggest the situation is getting worse, according to a study published Monday in a special Go Red for Women spotlight issue of Circulation. With numerous studies linking pregnancy complications...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
albuquerquenews.net

Palestine: Nutrition campaign targets pregnant and nursing women

To combat malnutrition and iron deficiency in Gaza and the West Bank, the World Food Programme () on Friday, launched a campaign to provide support to hundreds of pregnant and nursing women. Through community-based and online initiatives, the campaign will accelerate and support "a knowledge-sharing process", according to Samer AbdelJaber,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News On 6

Study: 60% Of New Mothers In 2019 Had Poor Heart Health

In Tuesday's Medical Minute, about 60 percent of US women who gave birth in 2019 had poor heart health before getting pregnant, with excess weight, hypertension and diabetes presenting the greatest concerns. Researchers at Northeastern University said poor maternal heart health can lead to problems for their children including heart...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS Austin

Study: Getting vaccinated while pregnant helps baby

Babies whose mothers were vaccinated against the coronavirus have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease. That's according to a new study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention. The study found infants are protected for the first 6 months of their lives. Researchers say...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

DHEC encourages pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, per CDC study

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging all pregnant women across the state to get their COVID-19 vaccine. It comes after a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found babies whose mothers got the two-dose shots have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease for the first six months of their lives.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
International Business Times

COVID-19 Could Attack Placenta, Cause Stillbirths In Unvaccinated Pregnant Women: Study

Getting infected with COVID-19 could increase the risk of delivering stillborn babies in pregnant women who are unvaccinated, a new study found. In a new research published in the Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, researchers found that the novel coronavirus attacked the placenta in some unvaccinated mothers-to-be. The placenta is a vital organ that serves as a fetus’s lifeline. It is responsible for developing a fetus and giving it oxygen and nutrients as it grows.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
brandeis.edu

New study shows major shortage of naloxone in nearly every U.S. state

In 2021, a record 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. – the vast majority of them of opioids, and increasingly from the potent drug fentanyl. Access to the life-saving medication naloxone, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses, has expanded across communities as a key public health response to these trends. A new study in The Lancet Public Health journal answers a question that has long confounded the public health community: How much naloxone do states need to turn the tide on the ever-growing opioid overdose epidemic?
PUBLIC HEALTH
gladstonedispatch.com

USPSTF Still Advises Syphilis Screening for At-Risk Teens, Adults

USPSTF Still Advises Syphilis Screening for At-Risk Teens, Adults. TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends syphilis screening for asymptomatic, nonpregnant adolescents and adults at increased risk for infection. This recommendation forms the basis of a draft recommendation statement published Feb. 15 by the USPSTF.
KIDS
WebMD

Poor Dental Health Higher in Children with Heart Conditions: Study

Cavities, toothaches, or bleeding gums, according to a new study from the CDC. If oral bacteria travel into the bloodstream, children with heart disease could be prone to get other conditions such as infective endocarditis, the researchers said. The rare condition leads to inflammation in the inner lining of the heart and can be life-threatening.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy