The Colorado Department of Agriculture has requested $5 million for a new program aimed at improving hemp fiber processing throughout the state. Colorado's adoption of recreational marijuana provided an early lead in hemp production, with the state eventually topping the country in registered acreage for hemp farming in 2019. But Colorado's registered hemp farming dropped nearly 42 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to the CDA, and last year's numbers are expected to show another dip, too.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO