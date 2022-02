One New Hampshire activist thinks that the state could be a better place for Black Americans. Another leader points out some of the gains that have been accomplished as well as the year long celebrations and conversations that take place in New Hampshire. In this podcast, Roger Wood interviews JerriAnne Boggis, executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. And Sean Johnson, a Black Lives Matter Seacoast leader.

