Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Misses Q4 EPS by 6c

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

PPL: Q4 Earnings Insights

PPL PPL reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: SJW Q4 Earnings

SJW Gr SJW reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Service Corporation (SCI) Rewards Investors With Dividend Hike

Service Corporation International SCI is focused on enhancing shareholders’ returns. The largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America announced a dividend hike. It will now pay a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, up 9% from the prior rate of 23 cents. The hiked dividend will be paid out on Mar 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Mar 15.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dow falls 88 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft shares

Dragged down by declines for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 88 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $4.66, or 2.2%, while those of Microsoft have declined $4.45, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 60-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Variety

Snapchat Gains 13 Million Users in Q4, Snap Stock Rallies on 42% Revenue Jump and First Net Profit

Snap shares rocketed up more than 50% in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street financial forecasts — posting its first-ever net profit and netting more Snapchat users than expected. The company reported an average of 319 million daily active users for the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 13 million over 306 million in the third quarter. Snap also topped earnings estimates, although those were lowered after Snap had warned of a Q4 revenue slowdown. Revenue for the quarter increased 42% to $1.30 billion, and it was Snap’s first quarter of positive net income as a public company —...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia stock dips as Q4 results top expectations

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a buyback. Bloomin Brands...
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

GXO Logistics posts solid Q4 results

Contract logistics giant GXO Logistics Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results late Tuesday, with revenue up 28% to $2.3 billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 73 cents beating Wall Street estimates by 15 to 17 cents. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company, which was spun off from XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Almost Double, According to Wall Street

Its focus on whole-person virtual care is a key competitive advantage. The company has been increasingly opting for new high-growth businesses. Teladoc has guided for robust fiscal 2021 revenues. A darling of the stock market for most of 2020 and early 2021, Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) share prices are currently down...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q4 Earnings Insights

Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs AJRD reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:11 AM. Here's what investors need to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

AppLovin stock drops nearly 20% after 2022 outlook disappoints

AppLovin Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the app-monetization company’s forecast revenue range for the year fell mostly below Wall Street expectations. AppLovin. APP,. -0.56%. shares dropped 17.6% after hours, following a 9% drop to close the regular session at $68.71. At Wednesday’s close, shares were...
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

620th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 620th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2465 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.958 per share, is payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for March's dividend is February 28, 2022.
STOCKS

