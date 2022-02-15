ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Climate Now video trailer - the knowledge we need for the future we want. Introducing the expert people, scientific approach, and our science partnership with Livermore Lab Foundation and the scientists of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Climate Now is an educational multimedia platform that produces expert-led, accessible, in-depth podcast and video episodes addressing the climate crisis and its solutions, explaining the science, technologies and key economic and policy considerations.

By Climate Now, Livermore Lab Foundation
uiowa.edu

Human Rights and Climate Change: Evolution of Science & Policy

In 2009 Center co-founder Burns H. Weston collaborated to create the Climate Legacy Initiative, which explored the human rights implications of climate change, particularly the concept of inter-generational rights and duties. This series revisits that prescient work and casts a critical eye toward the current urgency of climate change, key challenges, and the impact on human rights from local and global perspectives.
ENVIRONMENT
Columbia University

A New Multimedia Package Offers Talks by Top Scientists on Climate Impacts and Adaptation

A new multimedia package of 25 lectures from climate scientists around the world is aimed at students, researchers and the general public. Our Warming Planet: Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation consists of a printed book supported by electronic slides and a webinar series in which each author presents their lecture. The cast is authoritative: three quarters of the scientists have contributed to reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and all are recognized experts in their fields.
ENVIRONMENT
Farm and Dairy

Reader: Science shows humans cause climate change

The article “You can only postpone reality for so long,” by Alan Guebert, on Jan. 6 that concluded humans are causing climate change was well informed and excellent. The article “Reader: Consider all theories on climate change,” by Marge Conner, was not. The Conner article claims...
SCIENCE
CU Boulder News & Events

University Libraries launch ‘Why We Did This’ climate change podcast

CU Boulder is a world leader in climate research, and the University Libraries have a vital role to play in empowering the global community to access research that can help humanity to mitigate and live with the impacts of a changing climate. That’s why the Libraries are thrilled to announce...
BOULDER, CO
bondbuyer.com

Climate Change, ESG and its future in public finance

Join Sean Kidney, CEO of Climate Bonds Initiative and Mike Brown, manager of green bonds and climate finance initiatives at the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, as they talk about the importance of ESG in the muni market, where it has been and where it is headed. The Bond Buyer's Innovation Editor, Lynne Funk, moderates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Scientific American

We Desperately Need to Modernize Climate Change Emissions Tracking

At the latest COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, young people from around the world were loudly protesting from the sidelines to hold their elders to task for the catastrophic climate mess Generation Z stands to inherit. Government leaders made pledges that would not only not limit global warming to 1.5 degrees but would instead mean 2.7 degrees of warming by the end of the century. As activist Greta Thunberg put it, these pledges that nations hammer out are lip service—“blah blah blah,” she said—to a serious problem that we are still struggling to measure.
ENVIRONMENT
theaggie.org

Worried about climate change? We are too.

Make the environmentally friendly decisions you can, and don’t shame yourself or others for what is not feasible. Davis has seen some pretty idyllic days in the past few weeks — it’s been perfect weather to go for a walk in the Arboretum, get some work done in the Kemper Courtyard or take a nap on the Quad. But for many, including the members of the Editorial Board, this unseasonable pleasantness has been accompanied by a consistently increasing anxiousness about what our future and the future of our planet will look like.
DAVIS, CA
uclaextension.edu

Landscape Architecture and the Science of Climate Change Series

The Department of Landscape Architecture at Cal Poly Pomona hosts a series of monthly presentations on the science of climate change and landscape architecture solutions. It starts at 12pm and ends at 1pm on the first Friday of each month, between October 2021 and June 2022. February 4: Sea Rise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
adafruit.com

Can we engineer crops to withstand climate change?

In order to coax plants to respond to extreme climate, Brophy is building what she calls “genetic circuits.”In addition to changing the genes within plant cells, this method also changes how and when those genes are triggered, a bit like the logic gates inside a computer. If the plant senses a specific sugar or agrichemical, it can express one protein; if it senses another signal, it’ll express a different protein, kicking off an entirely separate chain of events. If both signals are there, the plant may be able to express something else entirely. “Using circuits, you can have plants respond in new ways to all these different inputs,” she says.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
trust.org

The rise in climate anxiety: Expert tips on how to beat it

LONDON, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Global warming is not just bringing rising sea levels and extreme weather events but also a growing tide of climate fear and anxiety around the world. From heat-linked suicides in Mexico and the United States to the young adults who fear the future...
MENTAL HEALTH
Met Office

Using Met Office climate science to map future risks

Every five years the UK government is required to publish a Climate Change Risk Assessment (CCRA). The purpose of the assessment is to set out the risks and opportunities facing the UK from climate change. The 3rd CCRA was presented to Parliament on Monday 17th January 2022 and will help inform both mitigation and adaptation strategies.
ENVIRONMENT
yaleclimateconnections.org

Scientists agree: Climate change is real and caused by people

The scientific consensus that climate change is happening and that it is human-caused is strong. Scientific investigation of global warming began in the 19th century, and by the early 2000s, this research began to coalesce into confidence about the reality, causes, and general range of adverse effects of global warming. This conclusion was drawn from studying air and ocean temperatures, the atmosphere’s composition, satellite records, ice cores, modeling, and more.
SCIENCE
Kilgore News Herald

Cities With the Most Digitally-Connected Seniors

Technology has enabled seniors to endure some of the most trying aspects of the pandemic, by allowing them to stay in touch with others during isolation and providing them with access to critical services such as grocery delivery and telehealth visits. But some places report higher rates of digitally-connected seniors than others. Researchers created a composite score based on the percentage of 65+ households with high-speed internet, a computer or laptop, and a smartphone, and ranked locations accordingly.
TECHNOLOGY
unep.org

UNEP Chief Scientist on why we need more women and girls in science

11 February is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which recognises the often underappreciated role women and girls play in science and advocates for their full and equal access and participation. Gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls is essential to fostering reliable, representative and...
SCIENCE

