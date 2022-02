Pocahontas Area girls basketball falls to Forest City 55-49 in the Class 3A Region 1 Semi-Final. Forest City roared out of the gate scoring the first 11 points in the game to go up 11-0 with 5:39 to go in the first quarter. After a quick Pocahontas Area basket, Forest City was not done yet. Forest City would go on an 8-2 run to lead 19-4 with 2:33 to go in the first. That would be the biggest lead either team would see. Pocahontas Area would close out the half on a strong 15-1 run over the final 2:33 of the first quarter and all of the second quarter to cut the Forest City lead to 20-19 at the half.

FOREST CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO