At the latest COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, young people from around the world were loudly protesting from the sidelines to hold their elders to task for the catastrophic climate mess Generation Z stands to inherit. Government leaders made pledges that would not only not limit global warming to 1.5 degrees but would instead mean 2.7 degrees of warming by the end of the century. As activist Greta Thunberg put it, these pledges that nations hammer out are lip service—“blah blah blah,” she said—to a serious problem that we are still struggling to measure.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO