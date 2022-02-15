Climate Now video trailer - the knowledge we need for the future we want. Introducing the expert people, scientific approach, and our science partnership with Livermore Lab Foundation and the scientists of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Climate Now is an educational multimedia platform that produces expert-led, accessible, in-depth podcast and video episodes addressing the climate crisis and its solutions, explaining the science, technologies and key economic and policy considerations.
