It's only a matter of time before double-digit inflation hits the U.S. said Florian Grummes, managing director of Midas Touch Consulting. "We are on track for that. It's just a question of time. It could happen this year, maybe next year. If the Fed indeed starts to hike and starts to taper…you see the markets already giving a clear signal, so I don't think they can do it aggressively at all, if they do it at all. They probably will roll back rather quickly during the year because end of the year we have midterm elections," Grummes told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO