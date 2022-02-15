ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four charged with murder of Playa del Carmen man

By Playa del Carmen News
riviera-maya-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaya del Carmen, Q.R. — The Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office reports four people have been formally charged with...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Man charged with murder for fatal SE Austin shooting

Police have arrested and charged a man with murder for a fatal shooting last month in Southeast Austin. The shooting happened Thursday, Jan. 27, at around 12:20 p.m. at a convenience store located at the intersection of South Pleasant Valley Road and Elmont Drive. The Austin Police Department says 20-year-old...
AUSTIN, TX
WOKV

Texas man indicted on murder charge for driveway slaying

MARTINDALE, Texas — (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Texas man on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a driver who had pulled into his driveway. Terry Duane Turner was indicted Wednesday for the October shooting death of Adil Dghoughi, a 31-year-old Moroccan immigrant who lived in Austin.
MARTINDALE, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Tabasco man jailed for robbing Playa del Carmen pharmacy at knife point

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — A man who threatened an employee with a large knife inside a Playa del Carmen pharmacy was jailed on Monday. The 26-year-old was arrested after he was reported for robbing the centrally located city pharmacy. Police searched for the now-detained man after responding to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fge#Villas Del Sol
riviera-maya-news.com

Former Playa del Carmen officer dies after being shot

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — A former police officer was shot outside his businesses in Playa del Carmen Friday. The former chief of Municipal Traffic Directorate, was shot in the Villas del Sol subdivision as he left his workplace. Municipal authorities arrived along with an ambulance after receiving the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Who Drove 5-Year-Old Niece To Hospital Now Charged With Her Murder Four Years Later

Authorities have arrested a man in Louisiana after North Carolina investigators alleged he is the prime suspect in the 2017 rape and murder of his 5-year-old niece. Paitin Fields was unresponsive when taken to the hospital on Nov. 13, 2017, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana. NBC affiliate WECT reported the child was “limp and without vital signs,” and her condition “rapidly declined” for the next three days until the child finally succumbed to her injuries.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDBO

Man charged with murder in shooting at Florida grocery store

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of murder early Sunday following a shooting at a Publix supermarket in South Florida that left another man dead over the weekend. Jail records show authorities booked Osmel Lugo-Gutierrez, 51, on a second-degree murder charge. His arrest came after...
CORAL GABLES, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested on murder charge for Monday night killing

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is facing a murder charge for a killing near Lake Park on Monday night. Deputies arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Ducezil on charges of murder and resisting officer. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. near Hinda...
LAKE PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
riviera-maya-news.com

Two more drug dealers removed from Playa del Carmen streets

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — Police from the Secretariat of Public Security booked two men from the Villas del Sol subdivision. The pair were transferred to a Playa del Carmen holding cell after they were found in possession of marijuana and cocaine products. Police in Solidaridad arrested 29-year-old Levi...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
riviera-maya-news.com

Playa del Carmen beach bar shut for serving after hours

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — Failure to comply with local liquor laws saw one restaurant shut. On Monday authorities closed Soundset Beach Club on 4 Street North after it was found open and serving past the allowed time of 1:00 a.m. It was during a surveillance tour when elements...
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

Child dies in Playa del Carmen two vehicle collision

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — A child died after being involved in a two car accident in Playa del Carmen. A collision along Avenida de los Gansos between a combi and private car left the car overturned and the child deceased. Police were sent to the scene of the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

William Sampson: Police officer filmed beating teenage football fan found dead weeks before trial

A police officer charged with assaulting a teenage football fan after being filmed beating him with a baton has been found dead just weeks before his trial.PC William Sampson, 27, was filmed running at the fan and leaving him bloodied after hitting him during a fracas after a clash between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.The teen was sent crashing to the ground and was taken to hospital with head injuries, sparking a furious backlash and prompting a probe from the police watchdog.PC Sampson, known as ‘Billy’, was due to face trial in March after pleading not guilty to unlawful and malicious wounding at a previous court hearing.But South Yorkshire Police has confirmed he was found dead at his home on Friday afternoon. He had been placed on restricted duties pending the outcome of his trial.More follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

New Video Shows Woman Who Jumped Off Cruise Ship Struggling with Security

There's new video of the woman who jumped off a cruise ship into the ocean ... and she's clearly agitated a minute or so before she jumped. You see the woman flanked by security guards who are trying to subdue her as she struggles to break loose. Security has her arms behind her back, but, contrary to the accounts of some passengers, she was not placed in handcuffs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Millionaire Canadian Oil Tycoon Killed During Vintage Car Rally, Driver Sentenced

A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Girl, 6, found hidden in secret staircase room was kidnapped while sister was at school

The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

Tram system to transfer Maya Train passengers to Playa del Carmen city center tentative

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — Lenin Amaro Betancourt, president of the Riviera Maya Business Coordinating Council announced the possibility of a tram for Playa del Carmen. He explained that the possibility of a tram system is being considered for the city to transport Maya Train passengers from the station to the center. The tram idea was discussed during a recent meeting between himself and Javier May Rodríguez, director of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur).
TRAFFIC
riviera-maya-news.com

Additional policing added to Playa del Carmen beach and tourist areas over weekend

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — Additional policing was added to Playa del Carmen beaches and tourist areas over the weekend to match the increased flow of visitors. The Secretary of Public Security activated the additional police presence in the tourist areas. In a news brief, the agency said Fifth Avenue, Tenth Avenue and the central beach areas were the main points of reinforced surveillance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

Four year old found drowned in Cancun home cistern

Cancun, Q.R. — After more than an hour of searching, a missing four-year-old boy was found dead in a cistern. The child was found by his parents drowned in a home’s cistern on the property. Police responded to the report of the child being found drowned at 11:22...
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

Two vehicle crash leaves five injured in Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — A two car crash in Playa del Carmen left several with injuries. The Friday crash happened after one of the involved vehicles allegedly ran a stop sign. The driver of the private car ran through an intersection, hitting a public transport unit that was...
ACCIDENTS
riviera-maya-news.com

More illegal structures demolished during Isla Mujeres beach sweep

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Another beach sweep in Isla Mujeres lead authorities to locate several illegal structures. The buildings, which were improvised palapas, were found at Isla Blanca in the Continental Zone of Isla Mujeres. Two buildings were torn down and the debris removed after city officials found them...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy