Using An Agile Approach For Marketing Success

As financial institutions continue to evolve to deliver the digital experience now expected by tech savvy, mobile members, they should not neglect to look for opportunities in one of the often-overlooked components of the digital journey – compliance documentation. Historically, most institutions approach compliance in a survival mindset – meaning if they just followed the rules well enough, they can’t lose. But they aren’t positioned to win this way, either. Oftentimes survival tactics entail high costs from manual-intensive processes and siloed operations, preventing institutions from investing in growth opportunities, building relationships and removing friction for members. In fact, according to Thomson Reuters, the number of regulatory changes a financial institution must deal with every day has increased from 10 in 2004 to nearly 200 today. That’s one regulatory change that has to be interpreted and implemented every 12 minutes. Financial institutions need to leverage the same 24/7/365 approach to compliance that they are seeking to deliver to their members.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO