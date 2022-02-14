Are West Michigan’s Sand Dunes Disappearing?

Michigan is home to a large collection of "living" sand dunes, which means they're constantly moving and eroding. As we Michiganders know, you can visit the same beach twice and get a different view each time! However, in recent years researchers have noticed Michigan's sand dunes are increasingly covered by vegetation...
This could generate some discussion, especially for those who live further away from the area, but there is a clear, defined answer to the question. We are curious if Michigan residents in both peninsulas are aware or have ever thought about this. We live in the southwest region of Michigan and had never thought about this until recently, so we decided to look into it. And this brought us some other neat realizations about one of Michigan's favorite tourist and resort destinations.
I was recently passing through Plainwell, MI when I was struck by a long forgotten memory of yet another now-closed retailer, Fashion Bug. The former store at 411 Oaks Crossing is long gone, but I was curious to know what happened to the ill-fated chain. I've done the research so you don't have to!
In elementary school we learned all about Michigan's state symbols, many of which are animals. If the robin is our official state bird, our state fish the trout, and Michigan's official state game mammal the white tailed deer, what is our official state dog breed?. I started delving into this...
That's a lot of cheese! The state of Michigan has awarded a $725,000+ grant that will be added to private funds to revitalize this Marshall institution. Schuler's has been a landmark in Marshall since 1909. For more than a century, this family-owned restaurant has been feeding families, celebrating special occasions, and making memories. There have been a few changes along the way and more are to come. Let's answer some questions:
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever stumbled across something completely unexpected? I mean something so cool, mysterious, and obviously historical that it leaves you completely baffled? Well, that's exactly what happened on the east side of Jackson on East Michigan Avenue.
A variety of winter weather will affect several areas in West Michigan from Wednesday through early Friday morning. Several weather alerts have been issued for counties in the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and...
If it ain't broke... Bud's Bar is returning to Schoolcraft, and the new owners will keep the familiar name and the iconic sign when they reopen this spring. The small town of Schoolcraft was shocked when Bud's Bar unexpectedly closed in 2019. That a local favorite would close on Superbowl Sunday with no advance notice to customers or staff is unbelievable. A fixture since 1952, Bud's became famous for their olive burgers (with green and black olives, plus bleu cheese) and the Bud Burger stacked high with ham, pepper-jack cheese, green olives, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Then, the Coronavirus pandemic happened and disrupted many businesses, hitting local restaurants hard. Bud's Bar survived the shutdown, but then suddenly shut the doors.
It's interesting. We just passed the 93rd anniversary of the infamous St. Valentine's Day Massacre, where seven members of the Bugs Moran gang were gunned down in a Lincoln Park garage. Moran was quoted the next day on the front page of the Chicago Tribune as saying "Only Capone kills like that". But there's a Michigan connection. No, not the silly rumor about Capone having a house off Gull Road in Kalamazoo. It's a real connection to the city of St. Joseph.
Have you seen these figurines? A Battle Creek family is hoping to be reunited with the figurines that were hand-painted by their late loved one. A Battle Creek family is hoping you can help them track down some figurines that were hand-painted by their late loved one. Shirley Lightfoot painted these cute deer figurines in November 1989. The figurines were in turn gifted to someone she was close to. Shirley sadly passed away over 12 years ago.
Thoughtful conversations about everything from crops to communism have harvested a nice following for this Mendon TikToker. CropQueenMarcia currently has 12.6 thousand followers and nearly 100 thousand total video likes on TikTok. So, what's up with her username? The "Queen" part of Marcia's username maybe be a clever nod to her past participating in pageants. Also, Marcia is an Agronomist. I planted the definition of an Agronomist from dictionary.com below,
Picture this scenario. You’re sitting in your living room, watching a summer thunderstorm as gallons of water pour from your eave troughs, pooling in the yard. And then a thought comes into your mind, “Gosh, if only I could capture that liquid gold and use it on my flower beds, instead of running up my water bill.”
Michigan is definitely home to some hard-to-pronounce cities. Listening to people try and pronounce the names of streets and cities throughout Michigan never gets old to me. While many of them have heard these names before, seeing them in writing is sometimes a different story. If I had a dollar...
Frank Beckmann took over for a legend, Bob Ufer, on Michigan Football, and became a legend himself. Beckmann worked along side a Baseball Hall Of Famer, Ernie Harwell on Detroit Tigers games, and over a 52 year career, he also called Detroit Pistons and Red Wings games, too. Beckmann died this weekend. He was 72.
Got milk? If it came from this Battle Creek family-run farm it's among the best in the United States. Crandall Farms is a fifth-generation family farm located in Battle Creek, Michigan. They were recently awarded the highest honor in their industry. At the National Dairy Quality Awards, Crandall Farms received the Platinum Award for consistently producing the highest quality milk.
Before Michigan became a state in 1837, it was a turbulent stretch of time in the area that would eventually make up the Upper and Lower peninsulas. On February 10, 1763, the Treaty of Paris, sometimes called just the Treaty of 1763 was signed by the kingdoms of Great Britain, France, Spain, and Portugal following the Seven Years' War, known as the French and Indian War in North America. That treaty had a direct impact on which nation had control over areas in North America, including what would later become Michigan. Put simply, the land was now under Great Britain's control instead of France.
An ecological crisis in West Michigan has finally made it to Lansing, and lawmakers are shocked by what they are learning about it. But for residents, especially those who enjoy leisure on the Kalamazoo River in the Comstock area, downtown Kalamazoo, Parchment, and beyond, this is anything but news. The...
New car prices are at an all-time high right now. In fact, the average price for a new vehicle in December was more than $47,000 and last month 80% of new vehicles were sold above the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price or MSRP. While some automotive manufacturers like Ford and General...
There have been some arduous plans involving the idea to link two lakes together in Michigan, none more so than the plan to try and connect Lake St. Clair with Lake Michigan by way of the The Clinton–Kalamazoo Canal. It was supposed to begin in Mount Clemens on the banks of the Clinton River and continue through Utica, Rochester, Pontiac, Howell, Hastings, and finally to the mouth of the Kalamazoo River, which would have been roughly 216 miles.
Where in Michigan do you think is the most popular place to book an Airbnb?. I would guess somewhere along the Lake Michigan shoreline, possibly in Grand Haven, Holland, Muskegon, Saugatuck, South Haven, Benton Harbor, or St. Joseph. Or somewhere in the Upper Peninsula like the Pictured Rocks area. A...
One of the largest mansions in the state has just been put up for sale and I have one question: who lived here?! There is nothing modest about this must-see $11.5 million estate near the Detroit Metro area. If you need space, this country estate has got it- all of...
Comments / 0