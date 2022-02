If your New Year's Resolution was to lose weight, you might be a little apprehensive about attending a Super Bowl party this weekend. According to a recent estimate, if you plan on attending a Super Bowl party this year, you'll likely eat around 8,000 calories on average. I mean, one of the best things about attending a football party is eating a ton of unhealthy food. There's good news though! It's easy to modify some of your favorite football snacks and turn them into healthier options that won't totally blow your weight loss progress! Check out some of these delicious but healthy recipes!

4 DAYS AGO