Friendly support Uk

Shropshire Star

NHS in Shropshire shows support for LGBT+ History Month

The NHS in Shropshire has shown support for LGBT+ History Month by creating a new network and resources for staff. The Integrated Care System (ICS) in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin has taken proactive steps to raise awareness of LGBT+ issues, including creating online learning and resources to increase understanding. LGBT+...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Uk
BBC

Endangered bonobo born at Twycross Zoo

A zoo has announced the birth of a bonobo, thought to be the first in the UK since 2019. Upendi - which means love in Swahili - was born at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire to 25-year-old mum Cheka. A spokesperson for the zoo said the new baby was "a significant...
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife reveals big news following heartbreaking latest episode

Call the Midwife viewers found themselves in a state of panic following the most recent episode of the BBC series – but now there is some uplifting news for fans. A message on the show's official Twitter account has confirmed that the hugely popular Call the Midwife anniversary book, A Labour of Love, is now back in stock.
TV SERIES
BBC

Covid left Manchester student who took own life 'literally isolated'

A student took his own life after being told to isolate shortly after arriving at university, an inquest has heard. Finn Kitson was forced to self-isolate when a flatmate tested positive for Covid-19 within days of him starting at the University of Manchester in 2020. His mother told Manchester Coroner's...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsBreak
Jobs
BBC

Aldi opens its first till-free supermarket

Aldi has opened its first checkout-free supermarket where people can shop without having to scan a product. The grocer is operating a "trial" store in Greenwich, London, which allows customers to complete their shop and pay without going to a till. Instead, customers can download the Aldi Shop&Go app, and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
buckinghamshirelive.com

The next Covid variant may be much more deadly, warn leading scientists

The next Covid variant may be much more dangerous, cause more illness than Omincron and cause far higher death rates, leading UK scientists say. Experts are also urging the government to be cautious about lifting the last set of restrictions in England. Prof Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University said: “The...
SCIENCE
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

New gig boat launched in Cornwall

A new pilot gig boat has been blessed, named and launched in Cornwall. Hayle Pilot Gig Club received its second boat, named Gwinear, with funding from a Sports England Covid recovery grant. The money was awarded to community-run sports clubs to help them get back on their feet. Speaking at...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Latest Covid data shows where in UK infections are rising and falling

Covid infections are rising across the South and East of England, but falling in the North, new figures show.Around one in 19 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to 5 February, or 2.8 million people – up from one in 20 during the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said.Its latest Covid survey shows there is still a high prevalence of the virus across the country, with infections remaining well above pre-Christmas levels – though the picture is mixed at a regional level.Infections were rising in the South East, South West and East...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Critical AstraZeneca views ‘probably killed hundreds of thousands’ – scientist

An Oxford scientist who worked on the AstraZeneca vaccine says he thinks scientists and politicians “probably killed hundreds of thousands of people” by damaging the reputation of the jab.Speaking to the BBC Professor Sir John Bell said: “They have damaged the reputation of the vaccine in a way that echoes around the rest of the world.”“I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people – and that they cannot be proud of.”I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people - and that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BBC

Sheepdogs: Why are some UK dogs selling for £27,000 or more?

The humble sheepdog has been an integral part of British farm life for centuries, but never before have they commanded so much respect - or money. The past two years has seen unprecedented prices recorded for specially bred and trained dogs at agricultural marts. Many of the top dogs are...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Plans to delay Covid jabs for UK children aged five to 11 criticised

Plans to offer Covid vaccinations to all children aged five to 11 have been delayed by the government because the jabs have not been deemed urgent. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) decided more than a week ago to expand the vaccination programme to all that age group and handed its advice to ministers.
KIDS
The Independent

Parents of UK’s smallest premature baby born weighing just 325g finally able to hold her

The parents of Britain’s smallest premature baby have finally been able to hold her after the six-week-old was born at 25 weeks.Hannah Stibbles was born on 30 December last year via C-section and weighed just 325g (11oz) at birth.Doctors initially gave her only a 20 per cent chance of survival, warning her parents that “babies that small don’t survive”, but baby Hannah put up a good fight and is now strong enough to breathe by herself.Her parents, Ellie Paton, 17, and Brandon Stibbles, 21, have now been able to hold their daughter, who has been staying at the Queen Elizabeth...
HEALTH

