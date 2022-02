Every producer has run into this problem at some point. You want to do a remix, but don’t and probably aren’t going to get the official stems. It could be for a major artist or some other producer you admire, but aren’t on first name basis with. But if you just want to work on a rework for yourself, live sets or even to put out unofficially, the stems will be needed to get into the weeds of the song. For sync licensing, having separate stems is key if an agency wants to just use one part of a song or one piece, especially if there is a vocal.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO