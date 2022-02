Infosys Foundation USA – in collaboration with Infosys (NYSE: INFY) – announced the launch of the Infosys Springboard learning program in the U.S. These are the details. Infosys Foundation USA – in collaboration with Infosys (NYSE: INFY) – announced the launch of the Infosys Springboard learning program in the U.S. to empower educators, students, and aspiring professionals with digital skills to be successful in the 21st Century. And Infosys Springboard includes content across the digital learning, maker education, and professional life skills continuum. The integrated digital skills program includes 3 lifelong learning offerings: ‘Educating the Future’, ‘Upskilling Today’ and ‘Reskilling for Tomorrow’ – meeting all learners where they are on their digital journey, irrespective of background or educational development.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO