The stock price of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) fell by 0.24% today. Investors are responding negatively to Garmin reporting a Q4 EPS of $1.55, which was $0.18 better than analyst estimates of $1.37. And the revenue for the quarter was $1.39 billion compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO