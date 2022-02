The board of directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) declared a regular quarterly dividend. These are the details. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, an increase of 9.1% over the $0.55 paid in the same quarter in 2021, payable on March 11, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2022. This increase follows 43 consecutive years of dividend increases.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO