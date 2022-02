The Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) stock is trending today. This is why. The Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) – a leader in technology-driven, specialty green chemistry solutions – stock is trending today. And the company stock price surged by 70.2% while increasing over 8% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company entering into an agreement with ProFrac Holdings, LLC to expand the previously-announced long-term supply agreement with one of ProFrac’s affiliates.

