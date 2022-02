Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) has declared a quarterly dividend. These are the details. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) – a leading global provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products – announced that its Board of Directors approved a 7% increase in the company’s quarterly dividend to $0.26 per share, or $1.04 per share on an annual basis, from $0.24 per share. And this dividend increase marks the 19th consecutive year Perrigo has increased its dividend.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO