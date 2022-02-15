ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Psychosis Risk Rises When People Abuse 'Speed'

By Robert Preidt
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3NU1_0eEvZ3uD00

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Amphetamines can pull people into a vicious cycle of addiction, but new research now shows that people who abuse these stimulants are also five times more likely to develop psychosis than non-users.

The effect of "speed" on neurotransmitter signaling in the brain often causes psychosis symptoms such as paranoia, voices and hallucinations. These typically resolve after a few days, but may persist for years in up to 15% of users.

While the link between amphetamine abuse and psychosis is known, the degree of psychosis risk or the effectiveness of drug rehabilitation therapy has been unclear.

To learn more, the researchers analyzed data on more than 74,600 illicit amphetamine users in Taiwan and a comparison group of more than 298,000 non-users matched for age and sex.

Compared with non-users, amphetamine users had higher rates of: depression (2% versus 0.4%); anxiety (0.9% versus 0.3%); ischemic heart disease (1.3% versus 0.8%); cardiovascular disease (0.8% versus 0.45%); and stroke (1.3% versus 0.7%).

By the end of 10 years of follow-up, speed users were far more likely to have psychosis than non-users. Rates were 468 per 100,000 people among speed users and 77 per 100,000 among non-users, according to the study published online Feb. 14 in the journal Evidence-Based Mental Health.

Among speed users, psychosis was more common among those 45 and older, and also among those with a longer arrest record. Those who had been arrested five or more times had a more than six times greater risk of psychosis, the researchers noted in a journal news release.

The study also found that speed users who went to drug rehab during deferred prosecution were 26% less likely to develop psychosis than those who didn't. This suggests that rehab may help lower the risk of psychosis, the study authors said.

"The relation of an induced paranoid psychosis with amphetamine abuse has been known for many decades. Nonetheless, our findings are from a detailed and comparative analysis using a comprehensive and large population dataset," according to Cynthia Wei-Sheng Lee, of the Centre for Drug Abuse and Addiction at China Medical University Hospital in Taiwan, and colleagues.

"Furthermore, it would be worthwhile to investigate the health benefits and cost effectiveness of deferred prosecution for drug crime offenders by providing appropriate therapy for drug addiction," the authors concluded.

The estimated worldwide rate of amphetamine use is less than 1%, but about one in 10 users become addicted.

More information

There's more on amphetamines at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration .

SOURCE: Evidence-Based Mental Health, news release, Feb. 14, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Illicit amphetamine ('speed') use linked to 5-fold heightened risk of psychosis

The illicit use of amphetamines, the stimulants commonly known as 'speed', is linked to a 5-fold heightened risk of psychosis, finds a 10 year study published online in the journal Evidence-Based Mental Health. This increased risk was seen across all age groups, but was especially noticeable among women and those...
HEALTH
Wyoming News

Ketamine May Be Emergency Deterrent for People at Risk of Suicide

MONDAY, Feb. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new clinical trial strengthens the case that ketamine -- once famous as a club drug -- can rapidly ease suicidal thoughts. Researchers found that among 156 adults hospitalized for severe suicidal thoughts, those given two doses of ketamine often saw those disturbing ideas go away within a few days. By day three, 63% were in full remission, compared to just under 32%...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedPage Today

Mostly Positive Zuranolone Data; Speed & Psychosis; Global Depression Call to Action

Zuranolone 50 mg plus standard-of-care antidepressants significantly reduced depressive symptoms by day 3 of a 2-week treatment period, meeting the primary endpoint in the phase III CORAL study, though the improvement was not statistically significant at day 15, Sage Therapeutics announced. A 10-year study found that users of illicit amphetamines...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychosis#Drug Abuse#Crime#Healthday News#Journal News
POZ

Are People With HIV at Greater Risk for Heart Attacks?

People living with HIV had a 60% greater risk for myocardial infarction, or heart attack, compared with their HIV-negative peers, and the disparity widened over time, according to research presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). These findings underscore the need for ongoing monitoring and interventions...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
People

Drug Found in Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's System Could Help Her 'Train at a Higher Intensity'

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
SPORTS
securitymagazine.com

People risk management and operational resiliency

Ask security leaders or senior managers what they worry about most, and the answer will probably be “people.” This will be all the more true this year, as the root of those worries becomes amplified by the risks posed not just to our people, but from them to the organization as well.
MENTAL HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

Speed of Walking and Memory Loss Can Predict Risk of Dementia in Later Life

A new study from the University of Edinburgh suggests that the pace that someone may walk and memory loss could predict the risk of dementia in later life. Experts found that people with Motoric Cognitive Risk (MCR) are also at an increased risk of cognitive impairment and experience higher mortality rates. MCR is a syndrome that involves slow walking speed and memory difficulties.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

MRI sheds light on COVID vaccine-associated heart muscle injury

Vaccine-associated myocarditis shows a similar injury pattern on cardiac MRI compared to other causes of myocarditis, but abnormalities are less severe, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, often occurs as a result of a viral infection, including COVID-19. It...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Scientists Report 'Rogue Antibodies' Behind Severe Clotting With COVID

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- "Rogue antibodies" that seem to trigger severe blood clotting and illness in COVID-19 patients have been identified by scientists. Their analysis of blood samples from 244 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 revealed circulating antiphospholipid antibodies, which are autoantibodies that target a person's own organs and systems. These autoantibodies are more common in people with autoimmune disorders, such as lupus, but can be activated in...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Supplements for Menopausal Symptoms — Solutions or Snake Oil?

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women struggling with the change of life often head to the supplements section of their pharmacy to deal with menopause symptoms like hot flashes and sleeplessness. But experts say they'd be better off going to their doctor and asking for clinically proven treatments rather than relying on an herbal remedy. There's scant clinical evidence that supplements like black cohosh, soy isoflavone, Swedish pollen,...
DURHAM, NC
Wyoming News

Health Highlights: Feb. 18, 2022

Do supplements work to ease symptoms of menopause? There's scant clinical evidence that supplements like black cohosh, soy isoflavone and Swedish pollen provide effective relief for hot flashes and other ills, experts say. Read more Science reveals how COVID boosts risk for clots. Researchers have identified "rogue antibodies" that seem to trigger severe blood clotting and illness in patients. Read more Fact checks best to counter online COVID lies. These more detailed analyses do more to combat the spread of COVID-19 misinformation than the simple "false tags" used by social media companies, a new report finds. Read more
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

'Fact Check' Notes Work Best to Counter COVID Lies Online

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Journalistic fact checks do more to combat the spread of COVID-19 misinformation than false tags used by social media companies, a new study finds. Journalistic fact checks not only flag a post as false, but also provide information refuting the fake claim with links to more information. "We find that more information may be an antidote to misinformation," political scientists Sarah Kreps of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy