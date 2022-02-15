ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Scientists Pinpoint Why Epilepsy Seizures Rise in Pregnancy

By Robert Preidt
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUG2E_0eEvZ21U00

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many women with epilepsy have breakthrough seizures when they get pregnant, and researchers say they've figured out why.

Their new study shows that pregnancy can trigger steep drops in blood levels of certain antiepileptic drugs soon after conception.

"When it comes to epilepsy, maintaining a fine-tuned medication regimen is critical. Some people mistakenly believe that changes in the drugs' blood concentration won't occur until after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but our study shows how important it is to start monitoring and adjusting patients' medication dosages early on," said lead study author Dr. Page Pennell, chair of neurology at the University of Pittsburgh.

"Nearly half of all pregnancies in the United States are unplanned, so it is important to ensure that doctors have a clear picture of each patient's baseline drug level even if they are not trying to conceive," Pennell said in a university news release.

For the study, Pennell and her colleagues analyzed blood concentrations of 10 commonly used antiseizure drugs in women with epilepsy at different stages of pregnancy and after childbirth.

There were dramatic declines in the levels of seven drugs, ranging from about 30% for lacosamide (Vimpat) to over 56% for lamotrigine (Lamictal), the investigators found.

The researchers also found that the declines in blood levels of the drugs occurred just days after conception .

"Identifying which antiseizure medications may have changes in concentrations and at what point in pregnancy those changes occur is important for determining which patients may need to be monitored more closely during pregnancy and after delivery," said study co-author Angela Birnbaum, a professor of experimental and clinical pharmacology at the University of Minnesota.

The findings highlight the need to increase doses of certain antiseizure drugs and closely monitor their levels in epilepsy patients when they're pregnant, the study authors concluded.

The findings were published online Feb. 14 in JAMA Neurology .

More information

There's more on epilepsy and pregnancy at the American Academy of Family Physicians .

SOURCE: University of Pittsburgh, news release, Feb. 14, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Blood levels of common antiepileptic drugs drop during pregnancy, causing breakthrough seizures

Blood levels of many commonly used antiepileptic drugs drop dramatically with the onset of pregnancy, report researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Minnesota today in JAMA Neurology. The findings, collected as part of the multicenter study Maternal Outcomes and Neurodevelopmental Effects of Antiepileptic Drugs (MONEAD), explain...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
virginia.edu

Seizures Can Cause Memory Loss; Brain-Mapping Research Suggests One Reason Why

Writing for The Conversation (republished below), researchers Jaideep Kapur, director of the University of Virginia Brain Institute, and Anastasia Brodovskaya, a UVA postdoctoral fellow in neurology, discuss their recent brain-mapping study, which found that seizures affect the same circuits of the brain responsible for memory formation. E. pilepsy is a...
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Oxford scientists to study effects of COVID variants, shots in pregnancy

(Reuters) – Oxford University scientists said on Tuesday they would evaluate the effects of new coronavirus variants on pregnant women and newborns, as well as COVID-19 vaccination effects on complications during pregnancy and after birth. The study comes less than a year after the university found that pregnant women...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Drinking a Risk Factor for Epilepsy?

Drinking alcohol is linked to an increased risk of new-onset epilepsy, with greater consumption tied to greater risk, but more research is needed before any definitive conclusions can be drawn. Results of an updated meta-analysis are consistent with those of a previous meta-analysis but contrast with some prior cohort studies.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Epilepsy#Drugs#Pregnancies#Healthday News#Lamictal
MedicalXpress

MRI sheds light on COVID vaccine-associated heart muscle injury

Vaccine-associated myocarditis shows a similar injury pattern on cardiac MRI compared to other causes of myocarditis, but abnormalities are less severe, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, often occurs as a result of a viral infection, including COVID-19. It...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Seizure Phobia a 'Distinct Anxiety Disorder' in Epilepsy

Seizure phobia occurs in nearly one-third of people with epilepsy (PWE), but was mainly associated with variables not related to epilepsy, based on data from 69 adults. Anxiety and depression are known to affect quality of life in epilepsy patients, and previous studies have shown that anticipatory anxiety of epileptic seizures (AAS) was present in 53% of patients with focal epilepsy, wrote lead author Aviva Weiss of Psychiatric Hostels affiliated with Kidum Rehabilitation Projects, Jerusalem, and colleagues.
MENTAL HEALTH
Wyoming News

Scientists Report 'Rogue Antibodies' Behind Severe Clotting With COVID

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- "Rogue antibodies" that seem to trigger severe blood clotting and illness in COVID-19 patients have been identified by scientists. Their analysis of blood samples from 244 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 revealed circulating antiphospholipid antibodies, which are autoantibodies that target a person's own organs and systems. These autoantibodies are more common in people with autoimmune disorders, such as lupus, but can be activated in...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Vox

Why were scientists so slow to study Covid-19 vaccines and menstruation?

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines has laid bare some hard lessons, among them the need to fund the United States’ crumbling public health infrastructure and prioritize equitable access to high-quality health information. But it’s also drawn attention to some long-ignored problems in the way new vaccines and other medical products are studied — including the way researchers evaluate the effects of those products on menstrual cycles.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Wyoming News

Research May Help Focus Treatment for Kids With Cystic Fibrosis

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hundreds of new proteins that may be linked to cystic fibrosis have been identified by researchers and could point the way to better treatments for people with the genetic disease. There is no cure for cystic fibrosis, which affects more than 90,000 people worldwide. It's caused when children inherit two mutated CFTR genes, one from each parent, resulting in defective CFTR proteins that trigger a dangerous buildup of mucous in the lungs and other organs. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists pinpoint genetic target with promise for treating many forms of blindness

Developing therapies for genetic forms of blindness is extremely challenging, in part because they vary so widely, but scientists from Trinity College Dublin have highlighted a target with great promise for treating a range of these conditions. The scientists have highlighted that a specific gene (SARM1) is a key driver...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists pinpoint mechanisms associated with severe COVID-19 blood clotting

After studying blood samples from 244 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, a group of researchers, including those who work at the National Institutes of Health, identified "rogue antibodies" that correlate with severe illness and may help explain mechanisms associated with severe blood clotting. The researchers found circulating antiphospholipid antibodies, which can be more common among people with autoimmune disorders, such as lupus. However, these "autoantibodies," which target a person's own organs and systems, can also be activated in response to viral infections and activate other immune responses.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Supplements for Menopausal Symptoms — Solutions or Snake Oil?

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women struggling with the change of life often head to the supplements section of their pharmacy to deal with menopause symptoms like hot flashes and sleeplessness. But experts say they'd be better off going to their doctor and asking for clinically proven treatments rather than relying on an herbal remedy. There's scant clinical evidence that supplements like black cohosh, soy isoflavone, Swedish pollen,...
DURHAM, NC
The Independent

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed hospitalised and placed in medically induced coma after ‘organs started failing’

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed is in the hospital “working on recovery” after she was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after her organs began to fail, according to her husband.Reed, 31, who grew her social media following after she began documenting her 312lb-weight-loss journey alongside her husband Danny in 2016, has been in the hospital for a month, according to Danny, who shared a health update on her Instagram Thursday.In the post, which shows Reed in a hospital bed, Danny said that “a few weeks ago” the fitness influencer had been getting sick and was struggling...
FITNESS
NPR

This 16-year-old wanted to get the COVID vaccine. He had to hide it from his parents

Nicolas Montero, a 16-year-old from suburban Philadelphia, recently defied his parents. Lots of teenagers do that, pretty normal. But what makes his story newsworthy is how he defied them - by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. After his story appeared on member station WHYY in Philadelphia, our co-host, Steve Inskeep, called him up.
KIDS
People

Drug Found in Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's System Could Help Her 'Train at a Higher Intensity'

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
SPORTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy