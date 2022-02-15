ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon, Walmart Lift Mask Mandates for Vaccinated Employees

By Robert Preidt
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJst3_0eEvYvwD00

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fully vaccinated U.S. workers at Amazon and Walmart will no longer have to wear masks unless local or state laws require them.

Walmart's announcement last Friday to its 1.6 million U.S. workers said masks will still be required for unvaccinated staff and those in its health clinics and pharmacies, CBS News reported.

"Though vaccinated associates are no longer required to wear a mask in our facilities, we support and respect an individual's choice to continue wearing one," the company's memo to employees stated.

Walmart also said its COVID-19 emergency leave policy, which provides more paid sick leave for coronavirus-linked absences will end on March 31, CBS News reported.

In July 2020, Walmart first mandated face coverings, then dropped the rule for fully vaccinated workers in May 2021 before returning to a mask mandate as infections climbed due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant .

Last week, Amazon also told fully vaccinated employees they can work without a mask depending on local regulations and "based on guidance from public health authorities as well as our own medical experts."

The company also said that as of Friday, only workers who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine will be entitled to paid leave due to COVID-19, and only those who are fully vaccinated will have access to the benefit as of March 18, CBS News reported.

The two retail giants' mask policy changes come as a number of states scrap mask mandates as Omicron cases and hospitalizations decline.

However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still advises masking in public indoor settings in high-transmission areas, which still includes most of the United States, CBS News reported.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on masks .

SOURCE: CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
AGRICULTURE
Wyoming News

Scientists Report 'Rogue Antibodies' Behind Severe Clotting With COVID

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- "Rogue antibodies" that seem to trigger severe blood clotting and illness in COVID-19 patients have been identified by scientists. Their analysis of blood samples from 244 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 revealed circulating antiphospholipid antibodies, which are autoantibodies that target a person's own organs and systems. These autoantibodies are more common in people with autoimmune disorders, such as lupus, but can be activated in...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Wyoming News

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Vaccinated Employees#Healthday News#Cbs News#Omicron#Covid
Wyoming News

'Fact Check' Notes Work Best to Counter COVID Lies Online

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Journalistic fact checks do more to combat the spread of COVID-19 misinformation than false tags used by social media companies, a new study finds. Journalistic fact checks not only flag a post as false, but also provide information refuting the fake claim with links to more information. "We find that more information may be an antidote to misinformation," political scientists Sarah Kreps of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Food Stamps: 34 States Offering Extra $95 in February

Millions of Americans that get food stamps will automatically be getting a benefits boost worth $95 in February. This comes after the majority of U.S. states extended their support for this month. Check the list below to see if your state is extending food stamp benefits through this month. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
FodorsTravel

I Was Robbed in Mexico. Don’t Make the Same Mistakes I Did

Home > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Mexico > Travel Tips. Do as I say, not as I do. For many, Puerto Peñasco, a Mexican beach town just a few hours south of Tucson, is a popular spot to frolic in the ocean, get a tan and enjoy some authentic tacos for a weekend getaway. My trip last May didn’t go that way—I was scammed and robbed instead, with no way to contact my family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWD

111Skin, Barry’s U.K. Join Forces

On the heels of a year of double-digit growth, 111Skin is feting its 10th anniversary with a partnership with Barry’s U.K. Starting the week of Feb. 13, the brand began opening masking bars in Barry’s U.K. studios, and will be administering complimentary facials with 111Skin-trained aestheticians in select locations this week. The partnership will expand to the U.S. later this year.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 189 new cases, 268 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 189 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 164 and the number of probable cases rising by 25, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 268 new coronavirus recoveries were announced. Numbers to know Active cases: 674 (1,219 including probable cases) ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Be alert to tracking threats through AirTag misuse: Attorney General warns

Harrisburg, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a consumer alert Tuesday to share safety recommendations with Pennsylvanians that will help protect them from the malicious misuse of Apple AirTags to track their locations and belongings without their knowledge or consent. AirTags are devices that help users keep track of personal items like their keys, wallet, purse, backpack, luggage, and more through Apple's Find My app. According to the AG's...
TECHNOLOGY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy