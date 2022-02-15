ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Health Highlights: Feb. 15, 2022

By Ernie Mundell
 3 days ago

Sex in the senior years. It's important to overall health, but many folks let this important part of life drift away rather than talk about sexual problems with either their partner or their doctor, experts say. Read more

Most pregnant American women were already in poor health. Increasingly, moms in the United States are starting their pregnancies already having heart risks like high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, new research shows. Read more

Is the next great COVID vaccine an inhaled one? Some experts believe a vaccine given via the nose or throat could be a checkmate move in the world's ongoing chess match against COVID-19. Read more

Walmart, Amazon drop mask requirements for vaccinated workers. Employees will no longer have to wear masks unless local or state laws require them, the companies said in memos to employees. Read more

9NEWS

Radio station host highlighting mental health with 'Therapy Thursdays'

DENVER — A Denver-based radio host is raising awareness for mental health, particularly in minority communities. Amerykah Jones with 104.7 The Drop hosts a weekly "Therapy Thursday" from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jones brings in mental health professionals to speak about topics, talk with listeners and point them in the right direction.
DENVER, CO
wrde.com

Nemours Children's Health Highlights Long-Term Impacts Of COVID On Kids

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Chief Of Infectious Disease at Nemours Children's Hospital in Florida Dr. Kenneth Alexander says children have been hit hard by COVID-19 recently. "Our children's hospitals, our ICUs, our clinics are seeing more children now with COVID than we have ever seen," Dr. Alexander said. He says long-COVID...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NKF Celebrates Black History Month by Highlighting Health Equity Initiatives

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is excited to celebrate Black History Month by highlighting the health equity initiatives accomplished throughout the year such as the formation of NKF's first-ever Health Equity Advisory Committee (HEAC) reaching its one-year anniversary and the recommendation for a race-free approach to eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate), which is an equation that determines a patient's level of kidney function. People living with kidney disease, particularly those who identify as Black or African American, need to be aware that this new race-free equation may have an impact on their kidney disease care.
HEALTH
Emory Wheel

Students highlight public health issues through Global Health Photography Exhibit

Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, global health problems like diabetes and heart disease continue to harm millions every day. This is exactly what the Global Health Photography Exhibit sought to display. The Emory Global Health Institute (EGHI) opened the exhibit last fall to the public in Emory University’s Chase Gallery...
ATLANTA, GA
NPR

This 16-year-old wanted to get the COVID vaccine. He had to hide it from his parents

Nicolas Montero, a 16-year-old from suburban Philadelphia, recently defied his parents. Lots of teenagers do that, pretty normal. But what makes his story newsworthy is how he defied them - by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. After his story appeared on member station WHYY in Philadelphia, our co-host, Steve Inskeep, called him up.
KIDS
Outsider.com

Food Stamps: 34 States Offering Extra $95 in February

Millions of Americans that get food stamps will automatically be getting a benefits boost worth $95 in February. This comes after the majority of U.S. states extended their support for this month. Check the list below to see if your state is extending food stamp benefits through this month. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Doula program now enrolling pregnant women

The Henrico Doula program, a joint effort of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts and Birth in Color RVA, is now enrolling pregnant women. The program, which began last year, offers free doula care to Black pregnant women in Henrico. Women will be matched with doulas (trained, non-clinical birth workers who provide physical, emotional and informational support to women throughout pregnancy, during labor and birth, and into the early postpartum period) who come from their same culture and background, according to the RHHD.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Wyoming News

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests...
WYOMING STATE
MedicalXpress

MRI sheds light on COVID vaccine-associated heart muscle injury

Vaccine-associated myocarditis shows a similar injury pattern on cardiac MRI compared to other causes of myocarditis, but abnormalities are less severe, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, often occurs as a result of a viral infection, including COVID-19. It...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

