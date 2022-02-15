ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Majority of Pregnant U.S. Women Were Already in Poor Health: Study

By Cara Murez
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9l3F_0eEvYsI200

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Once they're pregnant, women have a lot of checkups to make sure they stay healthy. But a mom's health preconception is vitally important, too, and a growing cause for concern.

Increasingly, moms in the United States are starting their pregnancies already having heart risks like high blood pressure (hypertension), diabetes and obesity.

A new study finds that 60% -- even higher in some states -- of pregnant women have one or more of these complications of pregnancy .

"We were quite surprised that only 40% of women entered pregnancy with a normal weight without diabetes and without hypertension," said lead author Dr. Natalie Cameron, an internal medicine specialist and instructor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

"Even more surprising are the geographic differences we found," Cameron said, referring to lower cardiometabolic health in Midwestern and Southern states. At the low end, just 31% of moms-to-be had good heart health in Mississippi, compared to nearly 50% in Utah at the upper end.

While women in the West and Northeast fared better, they still had plenty of room for improvement: In the West, just over 42% had good heart health and in the Northeast, just under 44%.

The Northwestern University researchers used the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Natality Database from 2016 to 2019, identifying pre-pregnancy heart health risk factors of more than 14 million women between the ages of 20 and 44. To have optimal heart health, the women needed to have a normal-range body mass index (BMI) and not have high blood pressure or diabetes. BMI is a measure of body fat based on height and weight.

The most common of those three heart health risk factors was being overweight or obese. Only about 42% of women ages 30 to 34 had good heart health, as did 37% of those ages 40 to 44.

Women were slightly healthier overall in 2016, with 43.5% per 100 births having good heart health, than in 2019, when just 40% had good heart health.

The risks can be significant. About 1 in 4 pregnancy-related deaths is caused by heart disease, according to the American Heart Association.

Their babies may be born early or at small gestational age. And the effects of having poor heart health during pregnancy can affect the children for years.

"Optimizing health prior to pregnancy is really important for the health of the pregnancy and also for the health of the baby," Cameron said.

The mothers, too, can experience the impact of having these risk factors years later.

"Entering pregnancy with poor cardiometabolic health increases your risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, and adverse pregnancy outcomes are considered a risk-enhancing factor for cardiovascular disease later in life," Cameron said.

The reason for the geographical differences appears to be social determinants of health, including education, Medicaid enrollment, access to preventive care, ability to afford healthy foods and neighborhood characteristics, such as green space, the researchers noted.

"Women in this age group are generally not evaluated by preventive cardiologists and also are focusing on caring for their families and children," said Dr. Garima Sharma, a heart association volunteer expert who reviewed the study.

"They need to focus on their own health and cardiovascular disease risk factors," said Sharma, an assistant professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore. "These trends are concerning and addressing this in pre-pregnancy counseling and by internal medicine doctors is important."

Sharma called pregnancy "nature’s stress test" because so many changes occur in a woman’s cardiovascular system during these months. This includes increased blood circulation that can put an extra burden on a woman's heart.

Women can be proactive about their health by speaking to their doctors about cardiovascular risk factors prior to pregnancy, getting conditions under control, not smoking and maintaining a balanced diet and healthy weight, Sharma said.

"If cardiovascular health is suboptimal at baseline, it puts that mother at risk of immediate adverse outcomes," Sharma said. "But we are still learning about what subclinical changes occur in the heart and vascular system of these mothers postpartum that cause an increase in their risk."

The findings were published Feb. 14 in the journal Circulation.

For some women, pregnancy is what jump-starts regular health care visits, so they are not diagnosed with these heart risks until after a pregnancy begins.

The researchers called for changes in public health, asking not "what can women do," but what can society do to support mothers through public health policies that improve access to care and that invest in communities.

"So, increasing education about cardiometabolic health, increasing access to care, encouraging women to go to the doctor to optimize their health prior to pregnancy and just making prevention part of our culture in medicine and throughout the U.S.," Cameron said.

More information

The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute has more on heart health in pregnancy .

SOURCES: Natalie A. Cameron, MD, internal medicine specialist and instructor, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago; Garima V. Sharma, MBBS, director, cardio-obstetrics and assistant professor, medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore; Circulation, Feb. 14, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

CDC study shows effect COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women has on babies

GREENVILLE, S.C. — In a new report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 vaccine can help prevent hospitalization of infants under six months old. South Carolina DHEC is encouraging pregnant mothers to get vaccinated to protect themselves as well as their babies. A CDC study...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Pyramid

Study suggests COVID-19 heightens risks for pregnant women

SALT LAKE CITY — Women infected with the coronavirus during pregnancy are nearly 40% more likely to suffer critical complications or die compared to those not infected with the virus. Those findings, published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, come from a nationwide study led by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Utah State
voiceofalexandria.com

Poor Prepregnancy Cardiometabolic Health Common in the U.S.

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of favorable prepregnancy cardiometabolic health among U.S. individuals with live births decreased from 2016 to 2019, according to a research letter published in the Feb. 15 issue of Circulation. Natalie A. Cameron, M.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine...
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 could ship soon; pregnant women with COVID-19 at risk for complications, study suggests: Coronavirus update for Feb. 11, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – COVID-19 vaccine shots for children under 5 could ship as soon as Feb. 21, and pregnant women with COVID-19 are at risk for pregnancy complications. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know for Friday, Feb. 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC4

U of U Health discusses COVID-19 and pregnant and postpartum women

(ABC4) – University of Utah Health led a nationwide study that found COVID-19 to be linked to major health complications during pregnancy. The study is critical to understanding the impact of COVID-19 infection to at-risk groups. Watch the lead researcher of the study at U of U Health, Torri Metz, MD, discuss above. Dr. Metz […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Internal Medicine#Healthday News#Northwestern University#Midwestern#Southern#Bmi
Mississippi Link

Cardiovascular disease: No. 1 killer of women; black pregnant women at highest risk – Local AKA chapter pushes heart health awareness by going ‘red’

It is a 114-year-long tradition for the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. to wear the colors pink and green. However, on Friday, February 4, 2022, AKAs around the Metro Jackson area deviated from their traditional pink to wear red to support the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Go Red for Women campaign.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
albuquerquenews.net

Palestine: Nutrition campaign targets pregnant and nursing women

To combat malnutrition and iron deficiency in Gaza and the West Bank, the World Food Programme () on Friday, launched a campaign to provide support to hundreds of pregnant and nursing women. Through community-based and online initiatives, the campaign will accelerate and support "a knowledge-sharing process", according to Samer AbdelJaber,...
WORLD
news9.com

Study: 60% Of New Mothers In 2019 Had Poor Heart Health

In Tuesday's Medical Minute, about 60 percent of US women who gave birth in 2019 had poor heart health before getting pregnant, with excess weight, hypertension and diabetes presenting the greatest concerns. Researchers at Northeastern University said poor maternal heart health can lead to problems for their children including heart...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
news4sanantonio.com

Study: Getting vaccinated while pregnant helps baby

Babies whose mothers were vaccinated against the coronavirus have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease. That's according to a new study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention. The study found infants are protected for the first 6 months of their lives. Researchers say...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

DHEC encourages pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, per CDC study

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging all pregnant women across the state to get their COVID-19 vaccine. It comes after a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found babies whose mothers got the two-dose shots have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease for the first six months of their lives.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Wyoming News

Supplements for Menopausal Symptoms — Solutions or Snake Oil?

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women struggling with the change of life often head to the supplements section of their pharmacy to deal with menopause symptoms like hot flashes and sleeplessness. But experts say they'd be better off going to their doctor and asking for clinically proven treatments rather than relying on an herbal remedy. There's scant clinical evidence that supplements like black cohosh, soy isoflavone, Swedish pollen,...
DURHAM, NC
International Business Times

COVID-19 Could Attack Placenta, Cause Stillbirths In Unvaccinated Pregnant Women: Study

Getting infected with COVID-19 could increase the risk of delivering stillborn babies in pregnant women who are unvaccinated, a new study found. In a new research published in the Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, researchers found that the novel coronavirus attacked the placenta in some unvaccinated mothers-to-be. The placenta is a vital organ that serves as a fetus’s lifeline. It is responsible for developing a fetus and giving it oxygen and nutrients as it grows.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

Poor Dental Health Higher in Children with Heart Conditions: Study

Cavities, toothaches, or bleeding gums, according to a new study from the CDC. If oral bacteria travel into the bloodstream, children with heart disease could be prone to get other conditions such as infective endocarditis, the researchers said. The rare condition leads to inflammation in the inner lining of the heart and can be life-threatening.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
225batonrouge.com

Study looks at food insecurity, obesity and Black women’s health, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical

A new, first-of-its-kind study will examine how food insecurity (lacking enough food for an active and healthy life) influences the physical and mental health of Black women. Food insecurity is associated with poor health outcomes such as obesity. More than 18 percent of U.S. adults have food insecurity, and the rates are even higher among Black women.
FOOD & DRINKS
brandeis.edu

New study shows major shortage of naloxone in nearly every U.S. state

In 2021, a record 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. – the vast majority of them of opioids, and increasingly from the potent drug fentanyl. Access to the life-saving medication naloxone, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses, has expanded across communities as a key public health response to these trends. A new study in The Lancet Public Health journal answers a question that has long confounded the public health community: How much naloxone do states need to turn the tide on the ever-growing opioid overdose epidemic?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy