Shelby County COVID-19 cases significantly drop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County has significantly dropped.Fired Shelby County Health official speaks out
As of Feb. 15, the number of new cases has fallen by 64% over the past two weeks. Hospitalizations are down by 39%.
Only about one in ten people are testing positive.
One in four people were tested positive just a couple of weeks ago when Shelby County was averaging more than 2,300 new cases per day.Shelby County nearly breaks COVID cases record; TN at all-time high
Despite the good news, the virus remains a serious threat.
Eighty-nine COVID-19 patients have died in the past two weeks.
