Rebekah (Beka) Eisenbarth

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) piled on to the bad news for the steel industry Friday, Feb.11, saying that demand remained weaker than expected at the end of the year. The biggest culprit was the ongoing chip shortages in the automotive industry that prevented Cliffs' car customers from meeting demand in the fourth quarter of the year. That dented earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which in October CEO Lourenco Goncalves told analysts would be $5.5 billion for 2021. The Cleveland-based iron and steel maker reported Friday that full-year EBITDA was actually $5.26 billion.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO