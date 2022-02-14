ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebekah (Beka) Eisenbarth

By Editorials and Opinion
Crain's Cleveland Business
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleH-P, a global leader in industrial tube fabrication and residential central vacuum systems, announced that Beka Eisenbarth...

www.crainscleveland.com

Comments / 0

Crain's Cleveland Business

Ally M. Miess and Theodore C. Theofrastous, KJK

KJK proudly announces the promotion of Ally Miess to Chief Operating Officer. Ally joined KJK in 2018, serving as Controller and managing all aspects of KJK’s financial operations. As Chief Operating Officer, Ally will play a key role in executing the firm’s vision by working with firm leadership to drive strategic growth.
BUSINESS
gamingintelligence.com

BetMakers strengthens Board with appointment of Rebekah Giles

Sydney-listed betting technology provider BetMakers has brought in high-flying Australian lawyer Rebekah Giles to serve as an independent non-executive director of the company. Giles has more than 20 years experience as a legal practitioner and has risen to prominence in her home country representing numerous high-profile clients. She is the...
GAMBLING
Crain's Cleveland Business

Keith A. Arner

Keith A. Arner, CPA, CVA, has been elected to managing partner at Hall, Kistler & Company. Keith is the firm's sixth managing partner since its founding in 1941. With over 30 years of auditing, tax, and accounting experience, Keith has worked with both privately held and publicly held companies and leads the firm's oil and gas niche. Under his leadership, the firm will continue to use a hybrid model for team strategy and growth. Keith earned his B.S. in Accounting from the Univ. of Akron.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple threatens to cancel flagship store in Canada over ongoing delays

Today, a new report from The Globe and Mail in Canada says that Apple is threatening to pull out of its planned development for a new flagship retail store. According to the report, Apple had signed a lease for more than 15,000 square feet of retail space in the development, but is now threatening to back out over construction delays.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crain's Cleveland Business

Kelly Waggoner

Westfield Bank welcomes Kelly Waggoner to our business banking team as a commercial portfolio manager. She joins our team with over 17 years of banking experience, collaborating with individuals and businesses in our community to support their financial needs. With customer experience at the cornerstone of her career, Kelly looks forward to providing financial guidance and identifying customized solutions to meet your business’s growth goals. Visit or contact Kelly at our Canton branch today!
CANTON, OH
Crain's Cleveland Business

Q&A: In 10 years, 'remote work' will simply be 'work'

A decade from now, offices shall be used for one thing and one thing only: quality time with colleagues. This seemingly bold prediction comes from Prithwiraj Choudhury, a Harvard Business School professor and expert on remote work. "We will probably in 10 years stop calling this 'remote work'. We'll just...
ECONOMY
Crain's Cleveland Business

William O'Gorman

William O’Gorman joins a growing Cleveland team as business development director. William will help northeast Ohio communities find solutions to their most pressing challenges. With 11 years of experience at the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the state legislature, he is adept at helping communities improve infrastructure and spur economic development. American Structurepoint improves the quality of life for our communities and our people, providing a variety of engineering and architecture solutions. Please click on our logo below to visit our website for a complete listing of our services.
CLEVELAND, OH
Reuters

Retailer Ahold posts strong Q4, boosted by online sales

AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize (AD.AS), the supermarket retailer, reported on Wednesday a strong fourth quarter in its core U.S. and European markets, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove robust online sales. Net sales in the last three months of 2021 came in at 20.1 billion euros ($22.8 billion),...
RETAIL
Crain's Cleveland Business

Stephanie Walter

NFP’s Cleveland office is excited to announce the addition of Stephanie Walter, joining the team as a Corporate Benefits Advisor. Stephanie is an experienced sales professional with a combined 18 years of Real Estate experience. She will be working with employers to identify their challenges and meet them with unique solutions. Stephanie holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from the College of Charleston.
CLEVELAND, OH
Benzinga

GrowGeneration Chooses Manhattan Active Point of Sale To Advance Omnichannel Sales

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) has selected Manhattan Active Point of Sale product Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), to support its future growth and deliver a customer-centric shopping experience. Manhattan Associates is a tech leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. “GrowGeneration is one of the largest hydroponics suppliers in the country and our...
RETAIL
QSR magazine

Marco's Pizza Named Leader in Customer Service

Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, has earned a spot on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service in 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Alongside companies like Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out Burger, Marco’s is proud to have earned a spot on this year’s ranking. The leading pizza franchise is committed to the importance of exceptional customer service by prioritizing a People-First approach to business and a promise of Hospitality Always - designed to ensure a superior guest experience, every time.
RESTAURANTS
Crain's Cleveland Business

Cleveland-Cliffs' slowing demand adds to steel industry woes

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) piled on to the bad news for the steel industry Friday, Feb.11, saying that demand remained weaker than expected at the end of the year. The biggest culprit was the ongoing chip shortages in the automotive industry that prevented Cliffs' car customers from meeting demand in the fourth quarter of the year. That dented earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which in October CEO Lourenco Goncalves told analysts would be $5.5 billion for 2021. The Cleveland-based iron and steel maker reported Friday that full-year EBITDA was actually $5.26 billion.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bisnow

Retail Sales, Especially E-Commerce, Surged In January

Despite the impact of the coronavirus' omicron variant and an elevated inflation rate, consumers are out spending. Overall retail sales were up 7.2% in January compared with the same month last year, according to the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse report, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. Compared with January 2019, total retail sales were up 22.1%.
RETAIL
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

Call for entries open for 2022 Sharecare Awards, held in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter. ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the call for entries for the 2022 Sharecare Awards, which recognize best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of "sharing care." Now in its fourth year, the Sharecare Awards are held in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter, which is renowned for the annual Emmy Awards.
ECONOMY
Crain's Cleveland Business

Cherie Harris

Boenning & Scattergood (member FINRA/SIPC) is pleased to welcome Cherie Harris as a Registered Client Associate. With 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, Cherie is committed to helping clients build strong futures. She joins the firm from Merrill, where she held the positions of Registered Senior Wealth Management Client Associate and Resident Director Assistant. During her free time, Cherie enjoys coaching and mentoring individuals wishing to join the industry.
ECONOMY
Crain's Cleveland Business

Turning your side hustle into a bonafide business

There are plenty of reasons to start a side hustle. Extra income can build savings, pay off debt or go toward a goal such as buying a house or taking a big trip. While side hustles offer many rewards, turning that side hustle into a real business can bring even more. Regardless of whether a person has been doing it for years or has just started making money, they must report income earned even from hobbies on their tax return. Why not take advantage of the various tax benefits awarded to business owners?
SMALL BUSINESS
CNET

Amid the Great Resignation, these are the top searched jobs on Google

What careers are people actually interested in now that they're leaving their jobs in droves? Google has released the top "how to become" job searches from the past year, showing the most popular to be a real estate agent or flight attendant. Millions of Americans have been leaving their jobs...
INTERNET
Crain's Cleveland Business

Nominate candidates for Crain's Eight Over Eighty and Notables in Finance sections

Nomination deadlines are approaching for two upcoming Crain's Cleveland Business editorial features: Eight Over Eighty and Notables in Finance. The first of the two features to publish is Eight Over Eighty, which will run in Crain's April 18 print issue and online. The section will recognize eight individuals over the age of 80 who are still working tirelessly to advance Northeast Ohio and its residents.
CLEVELAND, OH

