Rebekah (Beka) Eisenbarth

Call for entries open for 2022 Sharecare Awards, held in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter. ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the call for entries for the 2022 Sharecare Awards, which recognize best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of "sharing care." Now in its fourth year, the Sharecare Awards are held in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter, which is renowned for the annual Emmy Awards.
