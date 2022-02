Tickets for a 90-minute journey into space are about to go on sale to the general public – and the first commercial tourist flights with Virgin Galactic are set to start later this year.Sir Richard Branson’s space exploration company will start selling reservations from Wednesday 16 February,One third of the total price - US$450,000 (£331,000) - must be paid upfront as a deposit. The total cost of a ticket works out at £60 per second of flight time.The chief executive of Virgin Galactic, Michael Colglazier, said: “We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO