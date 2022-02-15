ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Level, AL

Alabama man killed in accident involving farm tractor

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
An Alabama man was killed Friday as the result of a two-vehicle crash involving a farm tractor, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

William L. Skipper, 64, of Red Level, was operating a John Deere tractor when he was rear-ended by a 2011 Cadillac ESC driven by Ken L. Fitzpatrick, 47, of Brentwood, Tennessee. The wreck occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, on Alabama 55, near the 36-mile marker, less than 1 mile south of Red Level.

Skipper was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash temporarily closed both lanes of Hwy. 55 as State Troopers worked the scene.

No further information is being released as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

Alabama Now

Police: Alabama gas station clerk uses tomahawk to defend wife after would-be thief punches wife

An Alabama convenience store clerk used a tomahawk to defend his wife from a from a would-be thief, according to police. The clerk reported to police that a man entered his store on Highway 90 in Mobile on Tuesday evening and attempted to steal some chips. When confronted, the suspect reportedly started a physical altercation and ended up punching the clerk’s wife in the face.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Traffic stop on Alabama rural road leads to drugs, weapons and cash

A traffic stop on a rural Alabama road led to a major gun and drug bust over the weekend. In the late evening of Friday, February 4, Narcotics Investigator Pitts and Reserve Deputy Watson with the Crenshaw County Sheriff Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Shady Grove Road but the driver failed to pull over causing officers to pursue the suspect.
ALABAMA STATE
