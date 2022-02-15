Alabama man killed in accident involving farm tractor

An Alabama man was killed Friday as the result of a two-vehicle crash involving a farm tractor, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

William L. Skipper, 64, of Red Level, was operating a John Deere tractor when he was rear-ended by a 2011 Cadillac ESC driven by Ken L. Fitzpatrick, 47, of Brentwood, Tennessee. The wreck occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, on Alabama 55, near the 36-mile marker, less than 1 mile south of Red Level.

Skipper was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash temporarily closed both lanes of Hwy. 55 as State Troopers worked the scene.

No further information is being released as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.