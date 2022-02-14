ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kris Jenner to Trademark 'Kardashian Jenner Productions'

iheart.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder. According to TMZ, Kris Jenner has filed paperwork...

991kggi.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
heatworld

Kris Jenner ready to call the FBI on Kanye West

At first, it really seemed like they could be friendly exes, but – one year since they officially split – relations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at an all-time low, with bad blood on both sides. And, last week, things took a turn for the worse...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

How Kylie Jenner & All the Kardashians Celebrated Valentine's Day 2022

Watch: Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day: Cardi B, Kravis & More!. ABCDEFG, I have to go...celebrate Valentine's Day. Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners are doing exactly that today, Feb. 14, and as is the case with every other holiday, they're going all out. Think extravagant flower displays, expertly decorated gingerbread houses and balloons galore.
CELEBRITIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Flowers! Handbags! See the Kardashian-Jenners’ Lavish Valentine’s Gifts

Feeling the love. The Kardashian-Jenner family goes big for all holidays, and Valentine’s Day 2022 was no different with elaborate flower displays, balloon bouquets and designer gifts. Though Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West one year ago after nearly seven years of marriage, the rapper, 44, seemingly...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Khloé Kardashian Shows Of Valentine's Day Flowers Reportedly Sent By Pete Davidson

As if there wasn't enough to send Kanye West over the edge, it seems that Pete Davidson has made sure that Khloé Kardashian had a pleasant Valentine's Day. There has been an onslaught of Ye news in recent days as the rapper went from speaking negatively about his estranged wife to issuing repeated public pleas for her to take him back. It was just over a week ago when West was calling out Kim Kardashian over North West's TikTok appearances and he followed that with claims that she "kidnapped" their child and kept him from Chicago's birthday party.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Popculture

Kanye West Sends Lavish Gift to Kim Kardashian Amid Julia Fox Breakup

Kanye West apparently sent an extravagant Valentine's Day gift to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He posted a photo on Instagram showing a black pickup truck full of red roses with lettering on the side of the vehicle reading: "My vision is krystal klear." West tagged Kardashian in the post, but he has since deleted it.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian That He Was Her Biggest "W"

Kanye West has been on the attack today as he has constructed numerous posts about Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. It has been a pretty wild day, and Kanye continues to post new things that will certainly grab Kim's attention, for better or for worse. For instance, Kanye has been calling Pete "Skete" all day, and he has also been bringing up Pete's past. This also ended with Kanye proclaiming that Pete will never meet his children, even if Kim tries to allow it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trademark#Hulu
CharlotteObserver.com

Pete Davidson’s Ups and Downs With Kanye West, Kardashian-Jenner Family

Pete Davidson’s unexpected romance with Kim Kardashian might have rocked the internet, but it turns out the comedian has a history (good and bad) with the reality star and her famous family. Two years before Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, the Grammy winner made waves backstage at...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Kardashians star Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reveal baby name

Kylie Jenner and partner Travis Scott have announced the name of their newborn baby son – Wolf Webster. The reality TV star and singer welcomed their bundle of joy into the world earlier this week, with Jenner sharing a sweet photograph to Instagram of 4-year old daughter Stormi holding her new brother's tiny hand.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

The Kar-Jenners Are Koming Back! Find Out All About Their New Hulu Reality Series, The Kardashians

Fans of Keeping up With the Kardashians were devastated when the Kar-Jenner clan announced in September 2020 that Season 20 of their iconic reality series would be its last. After all, the E! juggernaut had chronicled the family‘s ups, downs, marriages, divorces, hookups, breakups and takeout salads since 2007, which is a really long time. Not to be dramatic, but there’s people that were dying over the end of the series’ run.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

The Kardashian-Jenner Family: Get to Know the Next Generation

Big things in store! While making their mark on the entertainment and business world, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are raising the next generation. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of Kris Jenner’s children to have kids of her own. The Poosh creator and Scott Disick welcomed their eldest son, Mason, in December 2009, followed by daughter Penelope three years later.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
utdailybeacon.com

Rumor Has It: The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder

The Kardashian-Jenner family is probably one of the most controversial families there is. They’ve taken over reality T.V. for decades now, they’re heavy in the cosmetic industry, lingerie and even jeans. They marry rappers, professional athletes and other musicians. Kris Jenner is the woman behind it all, the true matriarch of the family.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy