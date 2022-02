Learning how to begin taking photos at night is dependent on some very key photography practices. Taking photos in low light conditions, especially of the city, is a fantastic approach to get better in your shooting of long exposures. You must primarily learn how low light photography techniques work. Taking good photos at night requires a long shutter speed, a way to keep that camera rock steady, and effective use of aperture. In this article I will not only tell you how to do it, but also give you some methods in which to start taking photos at night and have them turn out beautifully.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 7 DAYS AGO