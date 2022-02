British Prime Minister Boris Johnson couldn't escape his domestic woes during a trip to Belgium and Poland on Thursday aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its troop buildup near Ukraine.Johnson was trying to show NATO’s resolve in response to Russia massing troops near its neighbor’s borders. But he faced questions about a police investigation into lockdown-breaching government parties that has shaken his grip on power.And a previous Conservative Prime Minister, John Major, excoriated Johnson in a no-holds-barred speech, saying the government’s disregard for rules and truth was corroding democracy and shredding the U.K.’s reputation around the world.“The prime...

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO