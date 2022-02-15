Fabrizio Romano Reports Manchester City Leading the Race for Brazilian Forward - Potential Loan Destination Revealed

City Football Group are believed to have completed a deal for 17-year-old Atlético Mineiro forward Savinho for a reported fee of €6.5 million, after the teenager's burst onto the scene as one of the most exciting young prospects in South America.

The fee could reportedly be subject to a rise owing to certain pre-established clauses by which the Brazilian outfit will receive a percentage, with ESTAC Troyes, Girona and Lommel SK previously touted as potential destinations for the Brazilian attacker.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are leading the race to sign Savinho - also known as Sávio - who was also being eyed by the likes of Arsenal and the Red Bull Group.

It has been reported that the Premier League champions have made an official bid worth €6.5m (plus add-ons and sell-on sums) for Savinho, who could be heading to PSV Eindhoven on loan right after completing a move to the Etihad Stadium.

PSV are keen to add the talented winger to their ranks on loan if Manchester City secure his signature in the near future, as the Dutch club consider Savinho as an interesting prospect for the future.

However, talks are ongoing between Manchester City and Atlético Mineiro over a deal for the Brazilian, who recently became the youngest-ever player to have represented his current club in the Brazilian top-flight at just 16 years and five months of age.

Following Gabriel Jesus and Kayky, Savinho could be added to Manchester City's list of acquisitions from South America under Pep Guardiola should the 17-year-old be given a pathway into the first-team in the years to come.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra