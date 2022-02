In the next few weeks, the moon is getting a surprise visitor – a manmade object which will impact the moon's surface on March 4, 2022. Originally, people had thought that the offending object was part of a SpaceX rocket, but more recent information showed that it is actually a Chinese rocket booster. So this might make you wonder – how do researchers identify unlabeled pieces of space junk, and how do they track them? Now, students and faculty from the University of Arizona have revealed how they spotted the Chinese booster at the Space Domain Awareness lab.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 18 HOURS AGO