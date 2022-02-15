ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoe Kravitz Gets Incredibly Real About Why She Split From Her Ex-Husband

By Nicole Cord-Cruz
 3 days ago
It's been a little over a year since Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman called it quits. The "Big Little Lies" star filed for divorce from Glusman in December 2020, and it wasn't until 8 months later that it was finalized. The two parted ways only after a year and a half...

