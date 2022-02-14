ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Carson City Historic Railroads

visitcarsoncity.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn train site: Carson City makes an ideal travel destination for Railfans. History and train buffs looking to let off some steam need to add Carson City, Nevada to their travel plans. Located on the east side of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the railways that lay within the Silver State tell...

visitcarsoncity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Our View: Don’t let railroad bulldoze historic treasure

A city that destroys its past is destined to have a disposable future. Will Bakersfield really sit back and just watch the iconic east Bakersfield Southern Pacific train station, which now is owned by Union Pacific, be demolished?. We hope not. At the very least, the Bakersfield City Council should...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
US News and World Report

The 14 Best National Parks in California

California's geographical diversity is by far its greatest asset. It's rare that in one state you can hit up the beach, hike mountains, explore dense forests and wander through the desert. But in California, it's all possible. And often, you don't have to travel far to get from one landscape to the next. The Golden State has the most national parks of any state in the U.S. and that doesn't include its numerous other National Park Service-designated sites and monuments. To help you pick the best places to visit, U.S. News rounded up California's top national parks and sites most worthy of a trip or detour. (Note: Some of the following destinations may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions, reservation requirements or mask mandates. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Go Backpacking

California Road Trip: Hike and Explore Truckee and Nevada City

Looking for a great California road trip to take in some hiking, history, and cool places to eat and drink?. Visit the area made famous in 1846 by the emigrants headed to California known as the Donner Party. Where Are Truckee and Nevada City, California?. Truckee and Nevada City are...
NEVADA CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
Carson City, NV
Traffic
City
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Traffic
City
Virginia City, NV
manchesterinklink.com

Goldhardt is one of two finalists for Carson City job

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Appeal is reporting that Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt is one of two finalists for the vacant school superintendent position in Carson City, Nevada. The decision to move forward on the two candidates was made by a 6-0 vote of the...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Giomi running for reelection as Carson City supervisor

Carson City Supervisor Stacey Giomi announced his reelection campaign Thursday. In an interview with the Appeal, he said he’s running for the same reason he ran four years ago: he feels deeply connected to Carson City. “We’re very lucky in Carson that we have that sense of community regardless...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Dennis Cassinelli: Phallic pestle unearthed in Carson City

Between May 2008 and January 2009, I was working as an inspector on the section of the Carson City freeway bypass from U.S. Highway 50 to Fairview Drive. Before the project began, I attended a public open house of the project site to see the archaeological excavations being performed by the Louis Berger Group, Inc., consulting archaeologist hired by the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. It appeared the project route passed over a known prehistoric site that included a large Indian village that had been occupied for more than 1,000 years between 425 AD and 1470 AD.
CARSON CITY, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

The Ultimate Guide to Carson City’s Museums

Silver State, Golden Life: The Ultimate Guide to Carson City’s Museums. You need an indoor activity on one of Carson’s 43 total annual precipitation days. You read that right. There are only 43 of them. Arts and Culture inspire you!. You’re visiting, or maybe you’ve been here a...
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carson River#Railroading#Tunnels#Railfans#American#State#Nevada Humanities#The Nevada Legislature
KOLO TV Reno

Downtown Carson City celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, the Nevada State Museum and the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada are hosting a celebration with the Carson Valley Chinese Group. The group will perform a Chinese dance, play music, and even teach Chinese.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City district attorney seeks reelection

Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury is running for reelection, according to a release from his campaign Thursday. Woodbury was elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018. “I sincerely appreciate the opportunity Carson City voters provided me when they hired me for this job,” Woodbury said in the release. “We’ve assembled a strong team of men and women who serve this community well.”
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City supervisors kill slaughterhouse plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Lawmakers in Nevada’s capital city ended months of debate by rejecting a proposal to allow construction of a slaughterhouse and meat processing facility near Carson City Airport. The Nevada Appeal reports the Carson City Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 late Thursday to overturn approval...
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Record-Courier

Mono County inviting visitors to come stay

With the long President’s Day weekend looming, Mono County is touting its lodging options. Located at June Lake, The Double Eagle Resort and Spa features dining with a mountain view at the Eagle’s Landing Restaurant. Children 12 and under can hit the slopes at June Mountain for free...
MONO COUNTY, CA
Nevada Appeal

High Sierra Pack Goats shepherd hikers around Carson City

Vincent van Goat, Bosco, Oatcake, Jojo, Sharkey, Jon Snow and Stoic form a happy train whenever they clip-clop up Prison Hill. Hikers stop to grin and stare, wondering who in their right mind would put saddlebags on a herd of goats and lead them up a mountain. Jodie Gullickson –...
CARSON CITY, NV
nnbw.com

State funds EV charging stations in Carson City

Several Republicans objected Wednesday to a plan that would install 60 new electric vehicle charging stations primarily in Carson City and Las Vegas. Sen. Pete Goicoechea of Eureka led the charge during the Interim Finance Committee meeting. He pointed out that allowing electric vehicle owners to charge for free using public funds to support the cost isn’t fair to the majority of Nevadans who don’t own electric vehicles.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Masks optional in Carson City schools starting Tuesday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News4-Fox11) — Starting next week, masks will be optional in Carson City schools. Carson City superintendent says the decision come after comparing the number of cases in the Carson City School District with cases in other school districts, without a mask mandate. The district announced that...
CARSON CITY, NV
97.1 KISS FM

2 Montana Cabins Are Named Among the Best Rentals in the US

Sure, when you go on vacation, you could spend a ton of money and stay at the fanciest hotel you can find... but there's something to be said about the coziness and comfort provided by a nice cabin. Growing up, a family friend used to have a cabin near a ski resort that we'd go up and visit during the winters - it was always great to have a place where the kids could run around in the snow while the adults could just chill and drink wine by the fireplace.
BIG SKY, MT
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Nevada With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy