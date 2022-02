We have seen some scattered showers this morning, and we expect those scattered showers to continue this afternoon. It will be a windy day today with strong south winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to about 45 mph. These gusty conditions may blow around unsecured objects. This evening, a powerful front will bring the possibility of storms including gusty winds and maybe an isolated tornado. Drier and cooler air arrives early morning Friday. The 24-hour temperature swing is going to be 25-35 degrees. It will be cold Friday night and Saturday. It will be a little warmer Sunday into next week. Rain showers will be possible next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO