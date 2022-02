The Washington County Board of Commissioners will send out its survey to around 3,000 residents to receive feedback about its services to the community. It made this decision during its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The previous survey data was collected in 2019, and the county has been conducting this survey every two or three years since 2006 to assess how well the county is providing services and how average residents want to receive communication and information. The survey results will be available to the community sometime this summer. The commissioners and staff will reference this information when working on the 2023 budget at the end of 2022.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO