The upcoming BMW iX1 is likely going to be a popular car among customers when it eventually debuts. Its combination of affordable price, electric powertrain, and practicality will make it a favorite among young, premium buyers with small families. However it’s the former that will be most important. The current X1 is popular because it’s a great value, which is why the iX1 will be popular as well. Though it will find some interesting competition, as another value EV crossover is soon coming to market — the Fisker Pear.

BUYING CARS ・ 19 HOURS AGO