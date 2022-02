A 6-year-old boy was shot in the hand in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of southwest Atlanta on Wednesday night, police said. Officers arrived around 10:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Smith Street and found the child with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to an Atlanta police news release. The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital and was said to be stable.

