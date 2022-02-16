ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Reports Q4 EPS 0f $1.50

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxrt#Stock#Streetinsider Premium
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Ellington Financial is a mortgage REIT that pays a 10.3% yield on its monthly dividend. Main Street Capital is a BDC that pays a 6% yield on its monthly dividend. When markets are volatile like they have been the past few months, investors may find comfort in dividend stocks. Typically, the best dividend-paying stocks are those of large, established companies that produce stable returns and are less volatile. Quite often, they are value stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

While these companies have promising futures, Wall Street's loftiest price targets may be out of reach. Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Over the past six-plus weeks, the broader market has undergone its steepest decline since the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy