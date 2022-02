Project Zero is Google's security team tasked with finding security flaws in the company's own products as well as those built by other vendors. After finding such an issue, it privately reports them to vendors, providing them 90 days to fix the flaw before it is made public. Depending upon the complexity of the fix, some grace period may also be allotted. We have extensively covered the team's findings on Neowin in the past. Today, Google has shared some statistics regarding its research within the past couple of years.

