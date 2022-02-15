ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK threatens to block Russian companies raising money in London

By Kylie Maclellan, William James
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDN3N_0eEvJz0O00
A general view is seen of the London skyline from Canary Wharf in London, Britain, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain threatened on Tuesday to block Russian companies from raising capital in London and to expose property and company ownership if Russia invades Ukraine, saying the West must remain united on the cost to Moscow of any conflict.

Russia has massed troops and military equipment on the Ukrainian border, drawing warnings from Britain, the United States, European Union and other allies of drastic economic sanctions the moment any invasion occurs.

Last week Britain put in place new legislation enabling it to impose broader sanctions than it previously could on Russian individuals and entities determined to be involved in destabilising Ukraine or supporting the Russian government. read more

This follows years when London was viewed as a particularly favourable destination for Russian oligarchs and their immense assets, with a 2020 UK parliamentary report saying that such a move had allowed illicit finance to be recycled through what has been referred to as the London "laundromat".

Russia, which is demanding a set of security guarantees from the West, says it has no plans to invade Ukraine and on Tuesday Moscow said some military units were returning to their bases. read more .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters the government would target Russian banks and Russian companies.

"We're...making sure that we take steps, or take even more steps, to unpeel the facade of Russian property holdings whether in this city or elsewhere..., unpeel the facade of Russian ownership of companies," he said.

"And also take steps to stop Russian companies from raising capital on London financial markets. So that is a very, very tough package."

Britain has not spelled out who would fall under the sanctions, but has pledged that there would be nowhere for Russian oligarchs to hide.

London has been a popular destination for Russian firms raising capital.

The biggest Russian IPOs were a $10.7 billion flotation by oil major Rosneft in London and Moscow in 2006. But the capital raising rush slowed after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Instead, companies have by and large switched to the Moscow exchange.

Last year retailer Fix Price held a dual listing in London and Moscow, raising $2 billion - the biggest IPO since Western sanctions were imposed in 2014 - and another Russian firm, London headquartered IT group Softline, listed in late 2021.

The London Stock Exchange carries 24 listings of depositary receipts from firms incorporated in Russia - meaning they can be traded from London - including lenders Sberbank and VTB , energy giant Gazprom and oil firm Lukoil .

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, William James and Sujata Rao-Covereley; Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Rosneft#Ukraine#Crimea#Russian#Ukrainian#European Union#British
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

319K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy