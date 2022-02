Regarding Steve Earle's letter on Feb. 16. I give you a nod for correcting some of your stated facts, which by the way were of minor consequence compared to the facts, or should I say alternative facts you spelled out in your most recent letter. Not to give the impression that I am an authority on vaccines and immunology in any way. But there are many known facts that I would like to present that differ significantly from your own. Vaccines do not "kill" viruses. Virucides however, are microbicidal agents that do in fact kill viruses. Virucides are administered topically or are used to disinfect surfaces. Vaccines on the other hand are not virucides but instead, are intended to inhibit viral entry and/or inhibit viral replication by eliciting a specific immune response. In doing so the probability of contracting COVID-19 is significantly reduced, as is the severity of symptoms experienced by those who do contract the viral disease.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO