ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Joergen Graabak becomes the first two-time large hill/10km gold medalist in Olympic history

By Noa Covell
kadn.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNorway’s Joergen Graabak rallied in the 10km cross-country race to win...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medalist#Olympics#Www#Https
WGAU

Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

How the Olympic Sport of Skeleton Got Its Name

It’s hard to imagine a more ominous name for a sport than skeleton. So what is behind the puzzling title? One-hundred forty years of history. Similar to its sledding sisters, luge and bobsledding, skeleton dates back to the late 19th century in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The resort town in southeast Switzerland is a mecca of winter sports, having hosted the Winter Games twice (1928 and 1948).
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
blackchronicle.com

Winter Olympics 2022 – Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries begin their medal quests, and more live updates

Say hello to monobob. It’s another new sport debuting this year at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the first heats were Saturday in Beijing. Monobob follows the basics of bobsledding, but instead of two- and four-person teams, this sled run is a solo mission. It is also an Olympic event only for women. The sleds are smaller and lighter than a traditional four-person sled, but that doesn’t make it easier.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
kadn.com

The Podium: How 'the grab' can make or break a gold medal run

Grabbing a snowboard or ski while in the air seems like a basic move, but as Olympians describe on The Podium, it's an important move that can be complex and also costly. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/podium-how-grab-can-make-or-break-gold-medal-run.
SPORTS
kadn.com

ROC men win first Olympic gold in 4x10km relay since 1980

History was made on Sunday when the ROC men’s 4x10km relay team won Olympic gold with a time of 1:54:50.7. The team of Alexey Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov, Denis Spitsov and Sergey Ustiugov pushed the tempo to find a huge lead and kept the chase group comfortably around 50 seconds back at each exchange.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy