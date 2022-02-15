ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West sends truckload of red roses to Kim Kardashian’s house on Valentine’s Day

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Kanye West has made a bold move in an attempt to win back his ex-wife Kim Kardashian .

The 44-year-old rapper - who shares four kids with Kim, 41, - has embarked on a very public bid to “get his family back together”, posting screenshots of their conversations and dissing Kim’s new man, comedian Pete Davidson .

Kanye was dating actress Julia Fox from the start of the year until last week, but the whirlwind romance came to an abrupt end after Kanye had a truckload of red roses sent to Kim’s house.

