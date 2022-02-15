ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Forest review: A befuddling, kaleidoscopic mystery that wastes its female characters

By Alexandra Pollard
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wA6fd_0eEvGFNb00

It is tempting to call The Forest a puzzle – but to do so would be to imply that the pieces fit together. Florian Zeller ’s compelling but befuddling play is full of shifting identities, repeated and mutating scenes, and an increasingly deranged amount of flowers. It all adds up to a strange and unsteady whole. A somewhat unsatisfying one, too.

Unusually, this Hampstead Theatre production is the world premiere of The Forest , despite the fact it was written in French and translated into English by Christopher Hampton. Pierre, played by Toby Stephens , is a celebrated surgeon married to Laurence, played by Gina McKee . Or perhaps I should say that Pierre, played by Paul McGann , is a celebrated surgeon married to Laurence, played by Gina McKee. Nothing is ever the same twice; though some characters are named in the play, in the cast list they are referred to as “Man 1”, “The Wife”, “Male Friend”.

Pierre is having an affair with a younger woman (Angel Coulby), The Girlfriend, who is increasingly becoming a problem. He loved her at first (at least, he thinks he does; he’s not sure), but now she is asking him to tell his wife about her, and Pierre is panicked. He’d “never do anything to hurt” his wife, you see – a moment that plays out with just the right amount of knowing irony. Both Stephens and McGann give tremendously pathetic performances, baulking and quivering at the mess Pierre has got himself into, and never shying away from the moments of cowardly cruelty.

That the women appear to have no identity beyond their relation to the men is perhaps the point, though it doesn’t work for me. Zeller is clearly fascinated by the duality of man – how men shift their identities, how they put on masks – but in exploring that duality, he renders the women insignificant. “For me she was an abstraction, an idea, a vague idea,” says Pierre’s lover of his wife. But that’s what all the women of The Forest are. Millie Brady is empathetic as Pierre’s daughter in the opening scene, but her entire plotline exists to elucidate her father’s own follies, and she basically disappears after that. Gina McKee gives as subtle and magnetic a performance as ever, but her character is opaque and thinly drawn. Her emotional climax is badly lit, and thus wasted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBJVg_0eEvGFNb00

Still, Isobel Waller-Bridge’s sound design, all low rumblings that ramp up through the play’s slight running time, is appropriately unsettling, and piecing together a kaleidoscopic narrative that is handed to you in fragments is engrossing enough. I just can’t shake the feeling that Zeller has got a little lost in his own puzzle. You can’t see the forest for the trees.

‘The Forest’ runs at Hampstead Theatre until 12 March

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

‘Death on the Nile’ Movie Review – A Murder Mystery Lacking in Mystery

Death on the Nile is a detective murder mystery story adapted from Agatha Christie’s classic novel. While the novel may be critically acclaimed, the film was far removed from this status of respect and praise. While vacationing on the Nile, famed detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) investigates the death...
MOVIES
madison

'Quozy' novel is a cozy mystery with an LGBTQ+ cast of characters

Author Rob Osler has coined a new term to describe his mystery novel debut: “quozy” — a blend of the words queer and cozy. Queer, referring to how characters in his novel identify, and cozy, referring to the popular mystery genre devoid of gratuitous sex or violence. He will discuss his mystery “Devil’s Chew Toy,” published in February, during a virtual author event through Madison’s Mystery to Me bookstore later this month.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Hampton
Person
Angel Coulby
Person
Millie Brady
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Toby Stephens
Person
Paul Mcgann
Person
Gina Mckee
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

PEACEMAKER Actor Chukwudi Iwuji On The "Extremism" Of His Mysterious GOTG Vol. 3 Character

"The production is so big. James and I, we’re picking up where we left off. [The character] is very different from Murn. It requires different stuff from me. The way James works with me is pretty much the same, which is he trusts my choices — but at the same time when I give him a choice, he’s ready to push it further. He’s making me push myself. This character needs an extremism that I didn’t need to really tap into in Peacemaker that I’m tapping into here. Our relationship remains the same, one of enjoyment, mutual love and trust."
MOVIES
Echo online

Review: Netflix’s new unknowing parody misses its mark as a mystery series

‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ truly makes you question what you're watching. ‘"The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” can be abbreiviated to TWHATSGW. The title of the show is about as long-winded as the show itself is. As with all my reviews, there will be major plot points discussed, so reader beware. Buckle up and get ready to examine TWHATSGW.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wastes#Flowers#Forest
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings TV Series Reveals Mysterious Character Posters

After months of speculation about Amazon Prime Video's upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series, last month saw the streamer finally unveil that the project earned the title The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, courtesy of a teaser video. The promotional campaign for the series continues today, courtesy of a number of character posters spotlighting the diverse ensemble, but rather than showing these characters in heroic poses, we only earn glimpses of each figure. Outside of the iconic gauntlet and sword of the nefarious Sauron, it's difficult to identify the rest of the figures. You can check out the character posters below before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2nd.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Chukwudi Iwuji Teases His Mystery Marvel Character

Actor Chukwudi Iwuji wasted no time hopping from one comic project to another. Iwuji stars in Peacemaker as Murn, the cold and calculated leader of the secret team at the center of the series. Before the show arrived, creator James Gunn revealed that he was taking Iwuji back with him to Marvel Studios for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for a secret, but very major role in the trilogy-ender. With just one episode left in Peacemaker, we still don't know who Iwuji is playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he admits it's a far cry from his current DC character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mysterious X-Men Character Makes Marvel Debut in Legion of X

The first issue of writer Si Spurrier and artist Jan Bazaldua's Legion of X is going to introduce a new mystery character in the X-Men franchise. Co-created by Spurrier and artist/writer Jamie McKelvie, Mother Righteous is described as a "wheeler-dealer" figure that calls the astral plane her home. The astral plane is the void typically occupied by telepaths such as Charles Xavier and the Shadow King. Legion of X, the spinoff of Spurrier's Way of X series, will make spend some time on the astral plane since their base of operations is inside the mind of Professor X's son, Legion. Mother Righteous is teased to be a major player not only in the X-Men titles, but also in the larger Marvel Universe.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

VALORANT Undercity Weapon Skin bundle Teases Mysterious Character

Who's the mysterious character in the VALORANT Undercity weapon skins?. Riot Games has revealed the new VALORANT weapon skin bundle, and it's called Undercity. The visuals look futuristic, colorful, and it resembles the cyberpunk-themed Glitchpop weapon skins. It's also comes with a zest of mystery. click to enlarge. Credit: Riot...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Review: From hippies to hipsters, ‘Texas Chainsaw’ is back

Et tu, pause button? I thought you were my friend.Anticipating the inevitable guts and gore and murderous mayhem, I screened Netflix’s new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” on my TV in broad daylight, with sunlight streaming through the windows and the comforting din of traffic below, and with the remote in my hand throughout, ready to hit “pause” to delay the really bad stuff.But things dragged and I got complacent, and sure enough, that pause button was too far away when I really needed it — a truly shocking moment I did not see coming. I won’t reveal when this moment arrives,...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

507K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy