Caroline Flack: Olly Murs says presenter’s death ‘hurts every day’ on two-year anniversary

By Isobel Lewis
 3 days ago

Olly Murs has shared a heartfelt tribute to Caroline Flack on the two-year anniversary of her death.

The Love Island host died by suicide on 15 February 2020, one day after learning that the Criminal Prosecution Service was preparing a court case against her over the alleged assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

On Tuesday (15 February), Murs – who co-hosted The Xtra Factor alongside Flack from 2011 to 2013 – shared a photo to Instagram of him and the presenter embracing.

“My favourite photo of us,” the singer wrote.

“The hug the smile the laughs I miss it all caz! 2 years ago we lost ya and it hurts everyday.”

The post prompted an outpouring of support from Murs’ followers, with X Factor contestant Jake Quickenden commenting: “She was such a lovely person! Hope you’re ok mate.”

Pixie Lott also left a series of heart emojis.

Flack’s death came after learning that prosecutors intended to go ahead with prosecuting her over allegations she hit Burton over the head with a lamp while he slept in December 2019.

Friends said that she had expected the case to be dropped.

On Monday (14 February), the Met Police were ordered to reinvestigate a complaint from Flack’s mother claiming that the decision to charge the presenter had been influenced by her fame.

Prosecutors had initially indicated that a caution would have been their preferred course of action, but the CPS were preparing to charge Flack with assault.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

