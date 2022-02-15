ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Deported Army vet reunited with mom on Valentine’s Day after 10 years

By Katie Smith, Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Sherman
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28a82R_0eEvGBqh00

SAN DIEGO, Calif. ( NewsNation Now ) — In the early hours of Valentine’s Day, Mauricio Hernandez-Mata crossed into the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in California, marking the Army veteran’s first return into the country since he was deported more than 10 years ago.

“I think I’m gonna wake up right now and I’m still gonna be in Mexico deported,” he said. “It’s unreal.”

Hernandez-Mata served in more than 100 combat missions for the U.S. Army and when he left the service, he expected to be granted U.S. citizenship. Instead, he was deported after being convicted of drug and firearm possession.

Man wielded plastic knife on plane, tried to open emergency exit, prosecutors say

“Exiled is, in my opinion, a kind word for the feeling,” he told NewsNation at the nation’s busiest border crossing where tens of thousands of people enter the country each day.

Hernandez-Mata’s attorney Andres Kwon, of the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, said immigration laws can be “unforgiving.”

“They’re extremely harsh,” Kwon said. “Things that are misdemeanors can be deemed in immigration law as an aggravated felony.”

It’s not uncommon for veterans like Hernandez-Mata, who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, to take actions that result in deportation, despite their military status, Kwon said.

Follow the NewsNation team along the US-Mexico border

A U.S. Government Accountability Office report found that between the years of 2013 and 2018, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported 92 of the 250 veterans to whom they issued a notice to appear (a document that begins deportation proceedings). Veteran Affairs benefits aren’t fully accessible to veterans who live outside of the U.S.

According to the government report, the most common countries of origin for deported veterans are:

  • Mexico
  • Germany
  • Belize
  • Canada
  • Dominican Republic
  • Federated States of Micronesia
  • U.K.
  • Philippines
  • Thailand
  • Costa Rica
  • Korea
  • Poland

Hernandez-Mata is the first to admit he’s made mistakes. But Monday, he said he was thankful to hug his mother in the country he served.

“If I had a second chance I would gladly do it all again – fight for my country in any conflict,” Hernandez-Mata said. “I have always considered myself and I am an American.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#The U S Army#Newsnation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Army
KXRM

First Colorado Whataburger to open in Colorado Springs Wednesday; get the juicy details

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs residents rejoice! Colorado’s very first Whataburger is almost here! The first Colorado Springs Whataburger will open on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. at 1310 Interquest Parkway. “We’re excited to bring Whataburger’s big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Colorado,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks, Whataburger’s franchise partner. “We’re looking […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Firefighters respond to housefire in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood were abruptly awakened Thursday night when a fire began inside a nearby home. Just before 10 p.m., Colorado Springs firefighters responded to 6260 Canyon Crest Loop. Videos and pictures show smoke pouring out of a window above the house’s garage and from the back of the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy