Taika Waititi shares story behind his romance with Rita Ora

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Taika Waititi has shared the story behind his romance with singer Rita Ora in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post.

The filmmaker, 46, celebrated his “bestie” Ora, 31, with a photo of the pair on the night they met.

“First photo the night we met four years ago,” he wrote in the caption.

“We’ve been mates ever since. Then a year ago we decided to ‘complicate’ things but it just got easier.”

He added: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my bestie.”

Waititi also uploaded pictures of him taking photos of Ora with the caption “Boyfriends of Instagram”.

Ora shared a series of photos, writing: “Us. 4 years ago. To now. thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs..Happy Valentine’s Day bestie.”

In a recent interview with The Independent , Ora – who started dating the director when she was filming The Voice Australia – said: “I didn’t expect to find love in Australia, nor was I looking for it.” She said she is keen to keep her relationship out of the spotlight and “protect it”.

Last year, paparazzi pictures emerged of Ora supposedly in a three-way kiss with Waititi and actor Tessa Thompson on the balcony of the director’s Bondi beach home.

Waititi was reportedly “reprimanded” by Marvel bosses for projecting the wrong image for the franchise. He responded by saying: “I was doing nothing wrong.”

