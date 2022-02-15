ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Europe ‘on the brink of war’, warns Liz Truss

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
 3 days ago

A Russian invasion of Ukraine remains highly likely, British foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned, as she shared fears that “we could be on the brink of a war in Europe”.

Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden stressed on Monday evening there remains “a crucial window for democracy” as they maintained there is still time for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

However, Ms Truss offered a downbeat assessment on Tuesday saying the risk of “immediate” attack remains “very high”, and warned that Russian troops could advance soon on Kiev.

Daily Mail

Ben Wallace warns Putin's generals of 'tragic consequences' during Moscow talks as he says military build-up means Russia could invade Ukraine 'at any time' - but insists he is listening after foreign minister's 'deaf and mute' barb at Liz Truss yesterday

Ben Wallace today warned Russia that an invasion of Ukraine will have 'tragic consequences' as he continued the diplomatic blitz in Moscow. The Defence Secretary stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open as he held talks with counterpart Sergei Shoigu. At a press conference after the meeting Mr...
The Independent

Blinken says Russian attack plans for Ukraine go beyond ‘conventional’ weapons

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia’s plans for an invasion of Ukraine go beyond the use of “conventional” weapons and urged Moscow to renew diplomatic efforts rather than launch what would be the largest land invasion in Europe since the end of the Second World War.“Conventional attacks are not all that Russia plans to inflict upon the people of Ukraine,” said Mr Blinken, who addressed an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the ongoing crisis.Live updates: Latest on Ukraine crisisMr Blinken’s suggestion that Russian plans on inflicting attacks using other than “conventional” weapons...
Telegraph

Thursday evening UK news briefing: Russia mocks 'deaf' Liz Truss after Ukraine talks

PM vs PM | Boris Johnson and Downing Street officials broke lockdown laws and misled the public with "brazen excuses" and "unbelievable" claims, the former prime minister Sir John Major has said. The scathing speech - which you can read for free here - was intended as a call to arms to Tory MPs to get rid of their leader and Gordon Rayner details how Sir John's 30-year feud with Mr Johnson led to his latest savage attack on the Prime Minister. Mr Johnson today rejected his predecessor’s claims and Robert Taylor asks (and answers) why is Sir John still so bitter?
Daily Mail

1,000 more British troops are on standby to protect Ukraine as Liz Truss prepares to use Russia talks to warn Kremlin over 'bullying'

Liz Truss will warn the Kremlin today to stop ‘bullying’ Ukraine – as another 1,000 British troops are put on standby to fly to the troubled region. The Foreign Secretary will use talks in Moscow to warn Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov his country will face ‘massive consequences’ for any incursion into its neighbour.
The Independent

Liz Truss tells Russia to dial down ‘Cold War rhetoric’ in Moscow meeting on Ukraine

Liz Truss has urged Russia to dial down the “Cold War rhetoric”, as the British foreign secretary used a meeting with her counterpart in Moscow to warn that an invasion of Ukraine would be “disastrous”.The foreign secretary told Sergei Lavrov it was still possible to avoid war in Ukraine, but warned that Nato allies would not “ignore” the build-up of Russian forces on the border.“The reality is we cannot ignore the build-up of over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and the attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ms Truss said.She added: “Fundamentally, a war in Ukraine...
The Independent

Brits scramble to leave Ukraine and get families out amid fears of invasion

Brits are scrambling to leave Ukraine and get their relatives and loved ones out of the country following UK government advice and warnings of an imminent invasion by Russia.British nationals in the country were told by the Foreign Office last week to leave while commercial flights were available and and not to count on any help with evacuation “in the event of a Russian military incursion.”However, the government has since faced calls to help the family members of British citizens who are in Ukraine to leave the country and enter the UK - including by fast-tracking visas and relaxing immigration...
The Independent

Voices: Liz Truss is right – Putin will be the biggest loser of a war with Ukraine

It’s deeply unfashionable to praise Liz Truss. She used her recent trip to Russia as if it were a promotion for Instagram. She was under-briefed and ritually humiliated by the Russians during her faux fur-trimmed visit to Moscow.She seems to lack the confidence, authority and nuance to suggest any diplomatic solutions to the crisis, or some imaginative move to throw the Russians off-guard. New in post, she was maybe too cautious, too worried about making an error that would wreck her career, so she played safe with the simple messages. Maybe she just knows that it’s all up to...
